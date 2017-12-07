Calendar of Events December 7, 2017

Dec. 14

The National Active & Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1382 meeting and annual Christmas luncheon will be held at noon Thursday, Dec. 14 at Leach Family Restaurant, 4750 Navy Road in Millington. For more information, call Carolyn Cribbis at 413-7123.

Dec. 15

National Urban Professional Baseball League’s Players’ Ball will be held Friday at the Holiday Inn Express located at 5090 Copper Creek Blvd. in Millington from 7 to 11:30 p.m. The keynote speaker will be Orlando Hudson of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The fundraising event does cost a fee and includes players fashion show, silent auction, dinner and awards program. For more information, call 832-818-1325 or visit www.nupbl.com

Dec. 18

Join E.A. Harrold Elementary for the schoolwide Christmas program “A Chipmunk Christmas” on Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Millington First Baptist Church. The admission is free. The event will be held at 5010 West Union Road in Millington. All grades will be a part of the program. For more information, call 873-8165

Holiday Season

Millington Arts Council present the Holiday Makers Market Nov. 25-Dec. 23 on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at 7743 Church Street in Millington. Hand-made items from local artists and makers. For more information, visit www.millingtonartcouncil.org/holiday

Month of December

*Millington Public Library located 4858 Navy Road is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 872-1585 or visit www.millingtonpubliclibrary.org. Celebrating more than 50 years of library service, the MPL is available for businesses looking for a place to meet or have Job Fairs, the library provides the career coach quarterly. If you would like to plan a job fair, check out the meeting room.

*The American Legion and Auxiliary holds monthly meetings at the Baker Center starting at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. On the first Saturday of the summer months the Auxiliary have been at the Farmers Market informing the community about our projects/programs that help our Veterans. For more information, email kchyde49@gmail.com

*Playhouse 51, Millington’s Community Theater, meets at 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month in the auditorium at Harvell Civic Center, 8077 Wilkinsville Road. Anyone interested in community theatre is welcome to attend. Meetings concern current business before the group and planning sessions for future productions. No experience in theater is required. Volunteers to work in a variety of ways for each of our four productions a year are also always welcome. For more information, look Playhouse up on Facebook, visit the website www.playhouse51.com, call 872-7170, or come to the next meeting Tuesday, October 18, at 7 p.m.

*Soul Out Ministries’ nutritional meal are served every Thursday at the Baker Community Center at 7942 Church Street from noon to 1 p.m. The program is a local non-profit organization, tax deductible. Send all donations to Soul Out Ministries 8153 B Street, Millington, TN 38053/ Carolyn Jenkins Founder and CE). For more information, call Jenkins at 949-1675 or e-mail SouldOUTministries2@gmail.com

*The Exchange Club of Millington meets at Old Timer’s Restaurant in Millington at noon every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. Guest are always welcomed. For more information, call 872-8888.

*The Millington Lions Club meets at Olympic Steakhouse in Millington every second and fourth Tuesday at noon. The Lions Clubs works around the world for visually impaired and hearing impaired. The public is welcome to join the Club members and to make additional inquiries.

*Greater Millington Gardening Club meets the second Monday of every month from 609 p.m. for seminars, guest speakers and more. The event will be hosted at baker Community Center in room No. 6. For more information, call 873-0085.

*The Brian Callies Foundation promotes awareness of child safety from many aspects: personal, vehicle, gun, and fire. We are now compiling our schedule of events for 2017. If you have school carnivals, fairs, any event that has at least 50 children attending, please contact us for free Child ID Cards and other information that we bring. Some events are already scheduled. Our Tennessee Rangers Band is also available for performances. Last year we performed at the Millington Farmers Market, International Goat Days, Rosemark Historic Country Fair, Pink Palace Craft Fair and many events with the Memphis Police Department, over 28 events in six months. You can email at info@briancallies.com or call Cheryl Bone at 901-626-2092.