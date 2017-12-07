Lauren’s Elf Shelf underway at TRA

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The Tipton-Rosemark Academy Class of 2018 is making sure every game, every school event and every Rebel function will involve the late Lauren Moody.

Moody, who passed away after her battle with cancer in December 2015, would have been a senior this year, a member of the volleyball and basketball teams and involved in TRA charity events.

This is why TRA High School student advisor Stacy Hall is making sure the area knows about the Second Annual Lauren’s Elf Shelf drive.

Lauren’s parents Joey and Dana have given their blessing to the students and organizers to raise items for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis in the name of their daughter.

“Dana joined forces with the school and students last year for donations for the elf shelf,” Hall recalled. We raised an amazing $13,000. We want to top that this year.”

The TRA Student Council is collecting toys and gift cards for St. Jude patients in memory of Moody. The drive started in November and is going well.

Hall said TRA will wrap up the drive Dec. 13. Hall would like to see a boost in the fundraiser from residents outside of the Rosemark area and the school.

“For Joey and Dana, this time of year is going to be hard because this is about the time Lauren passed,” she said. “The holidays make it tougher for them and Lauren’s classmates. We miss her. So this is a why give back in Lauren’s honor and make so many happy.”

For additional information and to donate, contact Stacy Hall at shall@rebelmail.net or call the school at (901) 829-6500.