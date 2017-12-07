Public Safety December 7, 2017

Arrests

Nov. 22- 28-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear;

Nov. 23- 31-year-old Munford female charged with public intoxication, theft of property – conduct involving merchandise, disorderly conduct, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search and four counts of assault;

Nov. 25- 52-year-old Millington female charged with domestic assualt;

Nov. 27- 25-year-old Munford female charged with failure to appear; 36-year-old Millington male charged with assault; 49-year-old Atoka female charged with criminal trespass; 23-year-old Millington male charged with revocation of suspension of sentence;

Nov. 28- 33-year-old Millington female charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, drivers to exercise due care and reckless driving; 28-year-old Memphis male charged with arrest for violation protection order;

Nov. 29- 23-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 32-year-old Millington female charged with driving under the influence x2, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, vehicles and streetcars must stop at stop signs, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search and compliance with financial responsibility law required;

City Court Reports

November 28, 2017

Fines

Katrena N. Blackshire of 3237 Steele No. 2 in Memphis was charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 no cost; charged with driving unregistered vehicle on highway, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; and charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Jason D. Bolton of 4815 Northend Road in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and charged with no seat beat, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost;

Rhonda T. Kerr of 3881 Lucy Road in Millington charged with domestic assault, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/25 suspended, 11/25 probation 4 days credit, no contact with Ronald Wash;

Curtis J. Morrow of 3661 Arsenal Street in Memphis was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and charged child restraint, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost;

Thomas J. Norphlet of 7767 Bill Knight CT in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge;

Sentences

Paul C. Flores of 4872 Montgomery Road in Millington was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost, random drug screens;

Deanna Stonecipher of 8068 Megwood Drive in Bartlett charged with reckless driving, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost 6 months jail 5/26 suspended, 5/29 probation 1 day credit; and charged with refusal to submit, guilty plea revoke driving license one year;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Anthony Reed of 1300 Vollintine Avenue in Memphis charged theft of property over $1,000, bond set $50,000;

April M. Rogers of 808 Kippley Street in Memphis charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, driving while license suspended and speeding, bond set $500;

April M. Rogers of 808 Kippley Street in Memphis charged with disorderly conduct, failure to maintain control, failure to provide proof of insurance and driving while license suspended, bench warrant $1,000 bond;

Victoria L. White of 2097 Dolan Road in Drummonds charge with driving under the influence;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Assistance

Nov. 12- 4131 Water Briar Road; 7726 Highway 51 North;

Nov. 13- 8081 Highway 51 North; 7960 Martha Street; 8181 Highway 51 North/126; 7899 C Street; 3881 Lucy Road; 7022 Richard Wilson Drive;

Nov. 15- 7960 Harrold Street; 8510 Wilkinsville Road/Suite 121; 4937 Ketta Lane;

Nov. 17- 4963 Buford Avenue; 4916 Navy Road/5;

Nov. 18- 8579 Wells Road;

Nov. 19- 3075 West Union Road;

Nov. 20- 3820 Micro Drive; 3820 Micro Drive; 7979 Quinn Circle; 7828 Highway 51 North/9; 8496 Epperson Mill Road;

Nov. 21- 3820 Micro Drive; 6562 Emmitt Street; 7708 Tecumseh Street; 8445 Highway 51 North; 4839 Terrell Lane;

Nov. 22- 3840 Shelby Road; 7920 Highway 51 North/123;

Nov. 24- Highway 51 North and Cuba-Millington Road; 7270 Juana Drive; 8020 Epperson Mill Road; 4876 Bilrae Circle North;

Nov. 25- 8181 Highway 51 North/229; 4629 Cedar Hills Drive;

Forest, Woods

Nov. 17- 3955 West Union Road;

Extrication of Victim

Nov. 15- Mudville Road and Merrill Road;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Nov. 15- 8815 Wilkinsville Road; 7725 Navy Circle;

Nov. 18- 7781 Highway 51 North;

Nov. 20- 8492 Highway 51 North;

Nov. 22- 4537 Kings Station Road;

Nov. 25- Highway 51 and Micro Drive;

Detector Activated

Nov. 15- 7997 Martha Street/ PO Box 1327;

Smoke or Odor

Nov. 15- 7930 Nelson Street;

Assist Invalid

Nov. 16- 4756 Janie Cove;

Nov. 19- 6856 Juana Cove;

Nov. 20- 5077 Easley Street/320; 4940 Bilrae Circle North;

Outside Rubbish

Nov. 12- 4805 Covington Pike;

Nov. 23- 6938 Cades Brook Drive;

Smoke Detector

Nov. 12- 9292 Quito Road;

Nov. 18- 6646 Highway 51 North;

Nov. 23- 5081 Easley Street; 5077 Easley Street/117;

Nov. 25- 7783 Bill Knight Court;

Vehicle Accident

Nov. 14- 7936 Highway 51 North;

Medical Assistance

Nov. 12- 4871 Montgomery Street; 4852 Cassell Drive;

Nov. 14- 7837 Tumbling Creek Drive;

Nov. 16- 4501 Babe Howard Blvd;

Nov. 17- 4213 Mary Lynn Drive;

Nov. 21- 7720 Tecumseh Street;

DUI Blood Draw

Nov. 19- 4836 Navy Road; 7265 Raleigh-Millington Road;

Alarm System Sounded

Nov. 19- 7856 Highway 51 North;

Nov. 24- 5014 Snowy Creek Lane/201;

Motor Vehicle

Nov. 20- Highway 51 North;

Brush

Nov. 22- 3470 Chambers Road;

Grass Fire

Nov. 25- 5985 Kerrville Rosemark Road;

Construction

Nov. 25- 5010 West Union Road;