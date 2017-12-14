Bland Performance: Covington standout sparks wins over Lady Cougars

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The Covington Lady Chargers entered the Munford Gymnasium Friday night looking to make it a sweep over their county rivals the Munford Lady Cougars.

Covington was able to pull away from the Lady Cougars earlier this season at its place. So with the rematch on the road, the Lady Chargers were looking to hit Munford with a jolt quickly. Covington was able to do that jumping ahead 10-0 in the first quarter.

“When you spot them such an early lead, it become hard for you to get into a rhythm,” Munford Head Coach Steve Poindexter said. “They can be more patient on offense keeping you from running your sets.”

Munford’s effort to play catch up fell short with Covington prevailing 39-30.

“We did not look good on either end tonight,” Poindexter acknowledged. “The effort was better from the first game, but the progress I’ve seen in practice with our girls executing didn’t translate over to the game tonight.”

The Lady Cougars were behind 10-2 after one quarter when Kennisha Mason drove to the rim for layup just before the final seconds ticked away.

Munford had better offensive production in the second quarter with 13 points. But the Lady Cougars were basically trading baskets with Covington with the Lady Chargers scoring 15 points to take a 25-15 lead into the break.

The Lady Cougars started to get offense from senior standout Gabby Crawford. The Alabama signee score on a drive to the rack, three-point play and put-back bucket. Right before halftime, her fellow senior teammate Dejanae Potter made a put-back basket to cut the deficit to 10 points.

Both squads scored 6 points each in the third quarter. Munford cut the Covington advantage to 31-24 courtesy of a Crawford up-and-under basket and Mason foul shot.

Then Lady Charger Tia Bland answered with Euro-step move to the rack for a layup. Bland had the response for Covington all night with 25 points. Her second Euro-step creation leading to a bucket made the score 35-24.

Crawford ended the night with another three-point play and 18 points, but the Lady Cougars came up 9 points short of avenging the early season loss to Covington.