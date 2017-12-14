Chamber Celebration

Posted on December 14, 2017.
The 2017 Millington Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner Gala was held Dec. 5 in the Millington Civic Center Gymnasium celebrating the year in growth, commerce, business development and future gains. The Chamber staff including director Diane Baker took a moment to shine the spotlight on this year’s honorees.
2017 AMBASSADORS OF THE YEAR
Rosie Crawford and Teresa Wells
2017 HEART AND HAND AWARD
Jack Tickle and Company
2017 PERSON OF THE YEAR
Robbie Givhan-Spearman
2017 HALL OF HONOR
Larry Dagen
