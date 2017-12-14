Chamber Celebration

The 2017 Millington Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner Gala was held Dec. 5 in the Millington Civic Center Gymnasium celebrating the year in growth, commerce, business development and future gains. The Chamber staff including director Diane Baker took a moment to shine the spotlight on this year’s honorees.

2017 AMBASSADORS OF THE YEAR

Rosie Crawford and Teresa Wells

2017 HEART AND HAND AWARD

Jack Tickle and Company

2017 PERSON OF THE YEAR

Robbie Givhan-Spearman

2017 HALL OF HONOR

Larry Dagen