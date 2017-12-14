Obituaries December 14, 2017

PEGGY CUPPLES MADDOX

Peggy Cupples Maddox, 85 of Millington, passed away on November 28, 2017 at Methodist Central Hospital after a short illness. She was born on January 4, 1932 in Chester Co. TN to James W. and Ozollne King Cupples. She is preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Bobbie Hunt. Peggy is survived by her husband of 47 years, Charles Maddox; sisters, Joie Freeman and Janice Duncan; brother, Jimmy Cupples; five nieces and 11 nephews. Mr. and Mrs. E. Enloe, Micah Qualls and Melanie Qualls and family. Funeral services were held Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Qualls officiating. Internment followed at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery. Visitation was held Saturday at 12 until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Peggy’s honor may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.