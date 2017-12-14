Public Safety December 14, 2017

Arrests

Nov. 30- 52-year-old Millington female charged with domestic assault; 35-year-old Memphis female charged failure to appear; 21-year-old Memphis male charged failure to appear; 35-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 33-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear;

Dec. 1- 53-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear; 24-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 36-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 23-year-old Covington male charged with three counts of failure to appear;

Dec. 2- 59-year-old Millington male charged with public intoxication; 30-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 38-year-old Millington male charged with criminal trespass;

Dec. 3- 38-year-old Atoka male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, evading arrest, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search, drivers to exercise due care, reckless driving and speed limit violation; 42-year-old Drummonds male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search and reckless driving;

Dec. 4- 34-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 20-year-old Cordova male charged with failure to appear;

Dec. 5- 18-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Assistance

Nov. 26- 4799 West Union Road; 7092 Alderwood Drive;

Nov. 28- Shelby Road and Highway 51 North;

Nov. 30- 8507 Highway 51 North; 4751 Navy Road;

Dec. 1- 6579 Emmitt Street; 4847 Navy Road; 8507 Highway 51 North;

Dec. 2- 3820 Micro Drive; 4664 Honeysuckle Lane South;

Natural Vegetation Fire

Nov. 29- 7170 Highway 51 North;

Smoke Detector Actived

Nov. 26- 5077 Easley Street;

Medical Assistance

Nov. 27- 4859 Montgomery Street;

Grass Fire

Nov. 27- 8187 West Street;

Dec. 2- Egypt Central Road and Austin Peay

Service Call

Nov. 29- 4049 Kerr Road;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Nov. 28- 7241 Renda Street; 8055 Highway 51 North;

DUI Blood Draw

Nov. 28- 4836 Navy Road;

Nov. 29- 4836 Navy Road;

Building Fire

Nov. 28- 5502XXXX/Benjestown;

Brush Fire

Nov. 28- Robertson & Benjestown;

Good Intent Call, Others

Dec. 1- 9233 Quito Road;

Assist Invalid

Dec. 2- 5077 Easley Street/213