2017 William Osteen Basketball Tournament begins today in Millington

The 2017 William L. Osteen Christmas Tournament begins today on the campus of Millington Central High School and will conclude this Friday. Below is the scheduled featuring the host Millington Trojans, area teams like Munford and Brighton. Also on the marquee are Memphis squads Overton, Ridgeway, St. Benedict, KIPP Academy, MAHS and Soulsville.

MONDAY

Game 1* 6 p.m. Munford Lady Cougars vs. KIPP

Game 2* 7:30 Munford Cougars vs. MAHS

TUESDAY

Game 3* 6 p.m. Millington Lady Trojans vs. Brighton Lady Cardinals

Game 4* 7:30 Millington Trojans vs. Soulsville

WEDNESDAY

Game 5* 3 p.m. Lady Trojans vs. St. Benedict

Game 6* 4:30 Cougars vs. St. Benedict

Game 7* 6 p.m. Ridgeway vs. Overton (girls)

Game 8 * 7:30 Trojans vs. Overton

THURSDAY

Game 9 * NOON Game 1 loser vs. Overton

Game 10* 1:30 Game 2 boys loser vs. Game 4 boys loser

Game 11* 3 p.m.Game 1 girls winner vs. St. Benedict

Game 12* 4:30 Overton boys vs. St. Benedict

Game 13* 6 p.m. Game 3 girls winner vs. Game 7 girls winner

Game 14* 7:30 Game 4 boys winner vs. Game 2 boys winner

FRIDAY

Game 15* NOON Lady Trojans vs. Overton

Game 16* 1:30 Game 10 boys loser vs. Game 12 boys loser

Game 17* 3 p.m. Game 11 girls loser vs. Game 13 girls loser

Game 18* 4:30 Game 12 boys loser vs. Game 14 boys loser

Game 19* 6 p.m. Game 11 girls winner vs. Game 13 girls winner

Game 20* 7:30 Game 13 boys winner vs. Game 14 boys winner