MLGW’s Holiday Gift

Posted on December 20, 2017.

mlgw logoMLGW’s Holiday Bill Break begins today. The Holiday Bill Break, now in its seventh consecutive year, ensures that no residential customers are cut off from December 15 to January 14 if they have an unpaid balance of $399.99 or less (except in cases of diversion, safety hazards or default on special payment plans). MLGW’s Winter Moratorium for Seniors (www.mlgw.com/wintermoratorium) will continue to be in effect as well. For more information, go to www.mlgw.com or call 544-6549.

