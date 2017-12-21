Board awards bid for sanitation carts

By Bill Short

The Millington Board of Mayor and Aldermen has unanimously awarded a bid for the purchase of “roll-out” carts for the city’s residential sanitation service.

Board members took the action during their Dec. 11 regular monthly meeting on a motion offered by Alderman Bethany Huffman and seconded by Alderman Al Bell.

The city advertised for bids on 95-gallon roll-out carts, and four companies responded on Nov. 30:

(1) Otto Environmental Systems

(2) Rehrig Pacific Company

(3) Schaefer Systems International Inc.

(4) Stringfellow Inc.

The board determined that, at $47.19 for each cart, Otto Environmental Systems submitted the “lowest and best” bid for both the unit price and the “delivered truckload price.”

The city’s Sanitation Fund will be used to order a truckload of carts from the company in an amount not to exceed $26,426.40.

City Manager Ed Haley is authorized to take “all actions necessary” to complete the purchase.

During discussion shortly before the vote, Alderman Thomas McGhee said the city should start making “these second carts” available for residents who “continue to overflow” the first cart.

“Make them required, is more what I’m thinking,” he acknowledged, “rather than having the trash on the ground, and our sanitation workers having to spend time picking up bags of loose trash.

“We’ve got the receptacles,” McGhee concluded. “Let’s use them.”