Categorized | News

Cute Kid, Ugly Sweater

Posted on December 21, 2017.

Ugly Christmas Sweather BabyOn National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, Millington resident Grayson Warner was sporting his holiday design Friday night in the Munford Gymnasium. The 9-month-old was hanging out with his grandmother Rhonda Warner watching the Millington Lady Trojans take on the rival Munford Lady Cougars. Look inside for details on the game. Meanwhile both teams are in town this week participating in the 2017 William L. Osteen Christmas Tournament on the campus of Millington Central High School. Thurday and Friday action kicks off at noon both days. Some of the teams in Flag City are Ridgeway, St. Benedcit, Overton and more.

