Dy-cy Situation

Posted on December 21, 2017.

Dyson Samford ReturnCovington’s Demetrius Denzel-Dyson led Samford with 17 points Tuesday night in a 65-64 road loss to the University of Memphis. The senior forward played a team high 33 minutes and scored a handful of late free throws and a jumper that nearly helped the Bulldogs pick up their third win of the season. Denzel-Dyson hit two three pointers in the game and had a game high four steals. He also paced the Bulldogs with six rebounds. Samford (2-7) will play at Clemson (7-1) this Saturday at 2 p.m.

