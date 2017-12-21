Public Safety December 21, 2017

Arrests

Dec. 6- 41-year-old Proctor, Ark., male charged with driving while license cancelled, suspended, or revoked – Out of State Driver’s License, reckless driving, driving under the influence (twice) and simple possession or casual exchange; 40-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear;

Dec. 7- 20-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 24-year-old Drummonds male charged with forgery and identity theft;

Dec. 8- 29-year-old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancalled/revoked, child passenger restraint systems and motor vehicle windows with tinting, reflecting or sun screen material; 27-year-old Atoka male charged with failure to appear;32-year-old Memphis male charged with driving while license suspended/cancalled/revoked, evading arrest, reckless driving and speed limit violation; 19-year-old Lakeland female charged with criminal simulation and forgery; 33-year-old Bartlett female charged with theft of property $500 or less;

Dec. 9- 18-year-old Millington female charged with domestic assault; 74-year-old Millington male charged with assault, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and assault;

Dec. 10- 22-year-old Millington male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, driving while license suspended/cancalled/revoked, reckless driving and expiration of certificates of plates; 26-year-old Atoka male charged with failure to appear; 29-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear;

Dec. 12- 39-year-old Burlison female charged with two counts of failure to appear; 59-year-old Atoka male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, open container law, drivers to exercise due care, compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving while license suspended/cancalled/revoked and reckless driving;

City Court Reports

December 5, 2017

Fines

Eric N. Grisham, of 2356 Woodlawn Road in Brighton charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

James E. Johnson, of 1036 LaGrange Avenue in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Angela D. Malone, of 1119 Palmetto Avenue in Memphis, charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Jennifer J. McCoy, of 5884 Highway 51 North in Millington, charged with driving left of center of roadway,guilty plea city charge $50 fline plus cost; charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and charged with improper display license plate guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Michael D. Moses, of 1091 Crigger Road in Millington, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Carlos M. Slayden, of 8537 Richardson Landing Road in Drummonds, charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; charged with driving while license suspended guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and charged with speeding guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Antonio T. Sykes, of 9751 Misty Pine Drive in Arlington, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Jamie R. Torres, of 4799 Chumbler Drive in Memphis, charged with resisting official detention, guilty plea $50 fine fine plus cost;

Sentences

Ashley R. Daivs, of 100 Mulberry Circle in Drummonds, charged with possession of controlled susbstance with intent to sell, amend simple possession to with marijuana granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost and random drug screens; and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost concurrrent;

Joseph T. McCutchen, of 4945 Clearcreek Drive in Millington, charged with driving under the influence, DUI first offense $750 fine and cost 11/29 jail 11/27 suspended 11/27 probation 1 credit time served attend alcohol safety school revoked license one year interlock required;

Randall K. Parkins, of 4923 Navy Raod No. 6 in Millington, charged with theft of property under $1,000 guilty plea $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/28 suspended, 11/28 probation, 1 day credit resitution of $197.83;

Dusty E. Scott, of 5076 Dale Street in Millington, charged with domestic assault, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/21 suspended, 11/21 probation 8 days credit, no contact with victim;

Dena J. Stubblefield, of 314 McCormick Road in Munford, charged with aggravated burglary, amended to aggravated criminal trespass, granted diversion/probation, 11/29 plus cost, random drug screens no contact with victim;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Lorenzo T. Blayde, of 4427 Willow Springs Cove in Millington, charged with theft of property under $1,000. Granted diversion/probation 11 months, 29 days plus cost;

Kaleb E. Dent, of 58 Samson Cove in Atoka, charged with theft of property under $1,000, bench warrant $500 bond;

Raven S. Gray, of 245 Salmon Road in Brighton, charged with theft of property under $1,000, bench warrant $500 bond;

William M. Holley, of 6835 Pinehurst in Horn Lake, Miss., charged with driving under the influence;

Rhonda T. Kerr, of 3881 Lucy Road in Millington, charged with domestic assault, bench warrant $1,000 bond;

David J. Massey, of 5109 Dale in Millington, charged with vandalism under $500;

Cedric Miller, of 2989 Elbert in Memphis, petition to revoke probation, bench warrant $500 bond;

Jerica A. Steele, of 4933 Navy Road in Millington, chared with assault, bench warrant bond;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Assistance

Dec. 3- 4836 Navy Road; Veterans Parkway and Navy Road; 7691 Arapaho Street; 7935 Harrold Street;

Dec. 4- 4115 Lucy Road; 6956 Cold Springs Lane;

Dec. 5- 5077 Easley Street/216;

Dec. 6- 4863 Tickle View Drive;

Dec. 7- 5010 West Union Road;

Dec. 8- 5079 Brinkley Drive; 4964 Cuba-Millington Road; 3820 Micro Drive; 7011 Saddlebrook Drive; 7960 Martha Street;

Dec. 9- 4836 Bill Knight Avenue; 4937 Ketta Lane;

Alarm System Sounded

Dec. 7- 8526 Highway 51 North;

Alarm System Activated

Dec. 7- 3820 Micro Drive;

Smoke Detector Actived

Dec. 4- 5093 North Avenune;

Dec. 7- 5077 Easley Street;

Dec. 9- 4772 Oak Harbour Trace;

Medical Assistance

Dec. 4- 4272 Shelby Road;

Dec. 6- 7828 Highway 51 North/9;

Lock-out

Dec. 3- 4367 Bennett Wood Drive;

Dec. 6- 4945 Navy Road;

Assistance

Dec. 6- 5077 Easley Street;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Dec. 6- Veterans Parkway & Highway 51 Nort; Singleton Parkway & Highway 385;

Dec. 8- 6481 Highway 51 North;

Dec. 9- Pleasant Ridge Road; 8484 Wilkinsville Road; Raleigh-Millington Road 7 Chruch Street;

DUI Blood Draw

Dec. 3- 4836 Navy Road; 7950 Memphis Avenue;

Dec. 6- 7950 Memphis Avenue;

Cooking Fire Confined

Dec. 6- 5077 Easley Street/309;

False Alarm

Dec. 9- 8342 Highway 51 North;

Disregraded on the Side

Dec. 3- 7950 Memphis Avenue;

Dec. 4- 8569 Highway 51 North;

Dec. 8- 5026 Bubbling Creek Lane;

Dec. 9- 7227 Pam Drive;

Arcing, Shorted Elect

Dec. 6- 4761 Navy Raod;

Assist Invalid

Dec. 3- 5077 Easley Street;

Forest, Woods or Wild Fire

Dec. 8- 3884 Shelby Road;