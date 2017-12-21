Shelby County Public Works to Recycle Holiday Greenery

Star Staff Reports

Shelby County Government will again operate a recycling center for discarded holiday trees and greenery at the Agricenter.

Through Jan. 9, 2018, Christmas trees and other greenery, free of lights and decorations can be dropped off in a designated area near Showplace Area at 105 South Germantown Road.

“This is the 19th year for the program. We want people to take advantage of this free service and bring their trees and other decorations to the recycling center. After the holidays, we find many of these items dumped along the roadsides,” said Tom Needham, Director of Public Works.

The recycling initiative is part of Shelby County’s Sustainable Shelby plan, which focuses on ways to conserve energy and protect natural resources.

Mulch made from the greenery will be available to citizens in spring or fall during Earth Day or America Recycles events.

The initiative is funded by a litter removal grant from the State of Tennessee Department of Transportation.

For more information, contact Lisa Williams at the Shelby County Public Works Environmental Programs office at lisa.williams@shelbycountytn.gov.