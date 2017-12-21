Team Lauren runs through Memphis

On Dec. 2, the 2017 St. Jude Marathon was held throughout Memphis with Tipton-Rosemark Academy in full representation on behalf of the late Lauren Moody. Moody passed away from cancer two years ago and would have been a senior at TRA this year. The school has taken up the fight against childhood cancer wearing purple and gold at several events throughout the school year including the recent St. Jude Marathon. Also Lauren’s teammates from basketball and volleyball, Kallie Alexander and Haley Ramsey sold shirts and used the proceeds to purchase additional gifts for the Elf Shelf. And Team Lauren raised $1,054 this year for St. Jude through the race.

Team Lauren members were Kallie Alexander (captain), Haley Ramsey (captain), Cal Alexander, Cale Alexander, Connor Alexander, Kim Alexander, Anna Applebaum, Bethany Berger, Brandy Britton, Ben Brown, Trey Casey, Wesley Deatherage, Gina Deutsch, Ashleigh Douglas, Hanna Durham, Joanna Durham, Emily Fisher, AJ Green, Brianna Hall, Brittany Hall, Carol Hall, Stacy Hall, Miriam Hatley, Ashlynn Hinshaw, Kyle Johnson, Natalie Lee, Bayley May, Ryan McArthy, Eva McIntosh, Joey Moody, John Moody, Matthew Moody, David Owen, Chandler Phillips, Sydney Pilkington, Terry Pitman, Wendy Porter, Brian Ramsey, Sally Ramsey, Lori Regis, Robyn Scott, Summer Sheppard, Morgan Singleton, Elisabeth Stephens, Maggie Stephens, Jonathan Stewart, Katelyn Stewart, Kim Stewart, Jordyn Thornell, Lisa Weakley, Abby West, Rachel Whitley, Lexie Williams and Molly Word.