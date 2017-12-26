NEWS UPDATE: Taxi driver shot in Rosemark, shooter in custody

Star Staff Reports

A suspect is in custody after a taxi driver was shot in the Rosemark community.

The incident happened overnight Tuesday morning near the intersection of Armour Road and Mudville Road. The man was found in the middle of the road by a passerby.

Earle Farrell, Shelby County sheriff’s spokesman, said the victim had been shot at least five times.

The taxi driver was taken to Regional One in Downtown Memphis in critical condition and was in surgery Tuesday morning.

The victim told authorities that a man in a black jacket who ran off on foot was responsible for the shooting.Farrell said the suspect was picked up today in Whitehaven.