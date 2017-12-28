2017 Year in Review: Look back at January to June

JANUARY 2017

*As family members and friends watched, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen was sworn in to a new term New Year’s Day in the Board Chamber at City Hall.

With District 32 State Sen. Mark Norris administering the Oath of Office individually to the board members, they vowed to support the U.S. and Tennessee Constitutions, the Millington City Charter and ordinances and to “faithfully and impartially” perform all their duties.

They affirmed that they are not under any direct or indirect obligation to approve the appointment of any person as a police officer, firefighter or any other position in the city.

They also swore that they will not have any “direct” interest in any contracts made by the city and will “publicly disclose” any “indirect” interest they may have in them.

Terry Jones has served as mayor from 2005-2008 and from 2013 to the present. He won a third term two months ago by defeating Position 6 Alderman Chris Ford, who was also the city’s vice mayor.

*It has been a topic in Millington for years.

Whether at a table at Old Timers or underneath a post on Facebook, residents of Flag City talked about what to do with the building sitting at 8323 Highway 51 North.

The former renovated home of Cole’s Do It Center, the structure was rumored to become a bowling alley, entertainment center and even a Lambert’s.

Recent news of the relocation of Mid-South Marketplace and Auction Group to the former Cole’s might bring a bit of all of those entities to the building.

“We started realizing this is more of what we wanted to do,” Marketplace co-owner Nena Stoddard said. “After a year and half down there, we decided to expand. So we’re going to have about 170 vendors over here.

“We’re going to reopen the cafe,” she added. “We’ll have a vintage arcade going in on the other side of the cafe. And the auction house will be there on the end.”

Nena and her husband Jon opened Mid-South Marketplace and Auction Group a few months ago at 9270 Highway 51 North.

“When we moved in down there, we knew this building was vacant at the time,” Nena said. “And we knew this was something we wanted and that would fit in with our goals, our dreams of being able to expand the Marketplace.”

The 46,000 square-foot building will become the home of the market with about 170 vendors, a vintage arcade and a cafe. The target vendors are antiques, vintage and retro items. But Stoddard said the market will also welcome different and more modern items.

*The Millington Board of Mayor and Aldermen has unanimously adopted a resolution to accept a $500,000 state grant for development of the Discovery Nature Park.

Board members took the action during their Jan. 9 regular monthly meeting on a motion offered by Alderman Frankie Dakin and seconded by Alderman Don Lowry.

In April 2016, the board approved the city’s application for a Local Parks and Recreation Fund Grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

The grant request was for a $1 million project with a 50-percent local match, and the city was selected as a grant recipient. But as a condition of receiving the grant, the board was also required to adopt a resolution that restricts the property to public recreation uses.

*The Millington Applebee’s located at : 8472 Highway 51 North closed in January.

A sign on the doors reads, “Effective January 29, 2017, this Applebee’s is closed. We regret any inconvenience it has caused our valued guests. We greatly appreciate your patronage and look forward to continuing to serve guests at the following locations: 1617 Highway 51 South, Covington, TN; 2890 Bartlett Blvd., Bartlett, TN.”

The letter was signed by Apple Investors Group/Franchise Owner, Applebee’s Bar & Grill.

Since Monday motorist and would-be customers were greeted by an empty parking lock and black bags covering the Applebee’s logos and sign.

*Two women were stabbed at their home on Sledge Road in Millington January 27.

The man accused of the crime, Danny Jerome Williams, was taken into custody. Williams, 51, reportedly attacked his grandmother, 95, and sister, 65 inside the home at the 6500 block of Sledge Road.

According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Earle Farrell the man talked about “monsters.”

“He’s got some serious problems,” Farrell said. “I don’t think he knows where he is right now.”

Two women are in stable condition at Regional One in Downtown Memphis after a double-stabbing today in Millington.

Farrell said the suspect has a long history of disturbances and run-ins with the law, from drugs to disorderly conduct and an emergency commitment.

Additional information on the incident is not yet available.

*The year 2016 could be described as a bounce back year for Millington Alderman Thomas McGhee.

But those close to him would tell you, McGhee was the same man of faith, dedication, involvement and discernment he has been since he moved to Millington 20 years ago.

From his work in City Hall to his service at Little John Missionary Baptist Church in Woodstock, several readers of The Millington Star voted McGhee 2017 Readers’ Choice Man of the Year.

“Surprising, honored, I’m truly honored,” McGhee said. “What a tremendous city we live in. Our community looks beyond the outward.

“I would like to think they understand that it’s not just aptitude but it’s also your attitude,” he added. “I try in everything I do to give a full consideration of the impact of what I do will have on those I seek to serve.”

*Dianne Baker appeared busy from greeting and organizing Millington Area Chamber of Commerce luncheons to ribbon cutting events throughout 2016.

And those close to her know the executive director of the Millington Chamber was busier behind the scenes. For her hard work in and out of the spotlight, Baker was voted The Millington Star’s 2017 Readers’ Choice Woman of the Year.

“Very humbling because I’m just trying to do the job the Chamber wants me to do,” she said. “To be recognized for the efforts is gratifying.

“I do whatever it takes — memberships, events, website, programming, keeping businesses current with information, going outside the area to enhance our area to let people know Millington is on the up and up,” Baker added. “We’re poised and ready for businesses to come. We want new development and new growth. We’re just a healthy environment right now. It’s really exciting.”

FEBRUARY 2017

*Maybe the crowd in the William Osteen Gymnasium Feb. 3 had a good hunch.

The spectators cheered as the names of the 2017 Millington Central High School Winterfest Court were being read over the public address system. When the name Marquisha Sanders was announced, the students, basketball fans and friends of Sanders erupted.

And those loud cheers returned moments later when Sanders was crowned the 2017 MCHS Winterfest Queen by last year’s winner Jhane Taylor.

“It feels amazing,” Sanders said. “I kind of knew it was going to happen. I just had the feeling. It was a strong one.”

*The Millington Arts Council has been beautifying Flag City for years through art, music and dance.

One of the best kept secrets in Millington got more exposure today on the campus of the Apostolic Church located at 4209 Shelby Road. The Millington Area Chamber of Commerce invited MAC members Bing Osterman and Regina Lambert. Osterman recapped the growth of the arts in Millington through MAC and her former business the Millington School of Dance. The school of dance started in August 2007 and grew to an enrollment of 220 with students coming from across West Tennessee. Under Osterman’s guidance, the dancers won national awards.

Osterman has collaborated with MAC for years through the school and her photographer. Her work has been on display at MAC events throughout the year like Goat Days and Playhouse 51 performances.

Osterman shared the news that the MAC has acquired the Old Chamber House located at 7743 Church Street.

*The Millington Central High School Guidance Office staff transformed the lobby area into a portion of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory Feb. 24.

Earlier in the school day, several MCHS seniors were given a “Golden Ticket” to appear in Room 201 around 1 p.m. Those students parents, family and friends were invited to the campus for the unveiling of the Class of 2017 Hall of Fame and Top 10.

MCHS Principal Dr. Clint Durley and other administrators were on hand along side Millington Municipal Schools Superintendent Dr. David Roper for the announcement of the Hall of Fame and Top 10.

The members of the MCHS 2017 Hall of Fame are Cameron “Thor” Walker, Chance Taylor, Sam Stanifer, Marquisha Sanders, Caleigh Ledgerwood, D’Monte Kemp, Camila Irizarry, Angela Healy, Jacob Harrold and Tyler Denson.

MCHS Class of 2017 Top 10 students are 10. Kiara Bankhead 9. Camila Irizarry 8. Kasey Williamson 7. Amy Harrison 6. Christopher Sweat 5. Keiana Fields 4. Drew Fitzgerald 3. Marquisha Sanders (Salutatorian) Taylor Dickerson (Valedictorian) Elizabeth Germany.

*May 13, 2014 marked the beginning of a new era in Brighton.

Stan Gatlin arrived on the campus of Brighton High School dressed for success. In his argyle sweater vest and khakis, Gatlin sported his new school’s colors with his wife Demeka and son Taelyr by his side.

Gatlin had a section of the bleachers in the Brighton Gymnasium filled with potential Cardinal Basketball players. That day he promised the young men in the stands Brighton Basketball will reach new heights never seen before.

Feb. 28 those words came to fruition in the same location they were uttered. When Gatlin’s junior forward Aaron Alston received a pass from senior guard Ethan Bell, Alston made the layup to give Brighton a 64-63 lead over the Bolton Wildcats.

Bolton had one more shot with 2.7 seconds remaining in the Region 7-3A Tournament Semifinal contest. When the Wildcats missed a three-point shot at the buzzer, the Brighton Gymnasium erupted and Gatlin pumped his fist in the air in victory.

“It’s just a big moment for Brighton High School, Brighton Basketball,” Alston said. “The boys’ team has never been this far. We just wanted to come out here and make history.”

MARCH 2017

Early March, Millington’s Playhouse 51 presented the worldwide debut of Both Sides by Howard Pries, a local award-winning playwright.

The cast featured Shannon Elsea (Andrew Mitchell), Dana Terle (Angela), Whitney Blake Bogus (Susan Meyers), Kay Knight Bridgewater (Margaret Mitchell) and Paul Webb (“Military” Frank Stinson).

The two-act performance delighted the opening night crowd. The energy of Elsea as Andrew Mitchell sets the tempo for this comedy. He blends physical comedy with well-timed one liners illustrating a man in a mid-life crisis.

His “better half” Angela is brought to life by Terle. She is witty and delivers her laughter with a smoothness proving she is the feminine side of Andrew.

The show is stolen by Andrew’s mother Margaret. Bridgewater channels her inner Golden Girls Sophia Petrillo and Blanche Devereaux delivering a sassy comic performance.

*A Memphis man was airlifted to Regional One March 9 around 3 p.m. after suffering a gunshot wound to the head at the Top Brass in Millington.

First Responders from the Millington Fire Department located at 4836 Navy Road rushed over to the firing range located at 4788 Navy Road, a few hundred feet away.

“He was inside Top Brass at one of the shooting ranges, alone,” Millington Public Safety Director Gary Graves said. “He was the only one inside the Top Brass at the time. The patient suffered a single .40 caliber gunshot wound to the head.

“Right now we don’t know how that occurred,” he continued. “Right now we don’t think there was any criminal intent as regard to his injury. The patient was transported by Hospital Wing to Regional One in extremely critical condition. He’s at the MED right now receiving treatment.”

*The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting March 13 near Millington.

The situation turned into a standoff ending quickly. According to the SCSO, a man shot someone inside his house hitting the victim in the shoulder. The alleged shooter refused to come out of the home located in the 7200 block of Walsh Road. The suspect was arrested not too long after the standoff.

The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center in stable condition. SCSO said the suspect knew the victim previously.

The suspect was arrested within 30 minutes of the standoff and alcohol might have been the cause.

*Winning the 2017 Region 7-3A Girls Basketball Tournament the previous week already made the Munford Lady Cougars’ season memorable.

The 56-47 domination of the Arlington Lady Tigers in the Brighton Gymnasium earned Munford a berth in March’s Sectional Round as a host.

Lady Cougar standout Gabby Crawford came into the Sub-State match up against the Memphis Central Lady Warriors hot off a double-double of 25 points and 20 rebounds to beat Arlington.

Crawford reached double digits in scoring against Central with 10 points but it wasn’t enough to help Munford advance to this week’s Class 3A State Tournament in Murfreesboro. The Lady Warriors earned that honor winning 54-29.

“Going into the game, we knew we had to control the pace of the game,” Munford Head Coach Steve Poindexter said. “And we made shots in the first half and got by with some things. I never thought we played at the pace we needed to play at in order to beat this team. We had to slow the pace down. Now in the first half, we didn’t turn the ball over. We made some shots.

“But in the second half, I don’t know a possession we ran our offense at all,” he added. “They took us out of everything we wanted to do.”

*MEMPHIS — A squad expected to set records and even win a National championship took the court Sub-State Monday night to take on a historic team.

The nationally ranked Memphis East Mustangs led by NBA great Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway were four wins away from defending their Class 3A State championship. Meanwhile the Brighton Cardinals traveled to the East High School Gymnasium to participate in the school’s first Sub-State game.

Behind the hot shooting of Zach Lewis and Taelyr Gatlin, the Cardinals came ready to continue the historic run. The Cardinals were trying to deny Mustangs like Alex Lomax, Antavion Collum, Chandler Lawson, Eric Banks, Malcolm Dandridge, Nik Merriweather, Radarius Washington, Teddrick McGhee, Terrance Moss and Jayden Hardaway their rightful place back on top of the Tennessee Class 3A mountain.

The first quarter score was 21-21. And East could only muster a 36-34 advantage at the break. But the Mustangs turned up the defensive pressure and took advantage of the Cardinals lack of depth to pull away 73-54.

“Our Achilles heel is that we just don’t have that depth,” Brighton Head Coach Stan Gatlin said. “I’m really proud of how hard our guys have been playing. We’ve been playing with five or six guys all year. That’s been our thing”

The Brighton foundation of Lewis, Taelyr Gatlin, Aaron Alston, Jordan Johnson and seniors Alex Malone and Ethan Bell matched the high-powered Mustang stride for stride throughout the first 16 minutes.

*E.A. Harrold’s Tlaloc Malagon won first place in the 2017 Agricenter International Day Poster Contest in the third and fourth grade division. Malagon is in Ashley Royal’s third grade class and an art student of Lori Campbell. The winners were honored at a luncheon ceremony at the Agricenter in Memphis Tuesday March 21.

Political officials were there at the ceremony to present and honor Malagon with five different Certificates:

Mark Norris, State of Tennessee and State Senate Majority Leader

David Reaves, Shelby County Commissioner,

Jai Templeton, Commissioner – Tennessee Department of Agriculture

John Butler, President of Shelby County UT Extension Institute of Agriculture

Mark Luttrell, Shelby County Mayor

*The Millington Board of Mayor and Aldermen has unanimously adopted a resolution that authorizes the city to purchase vacant property owned by Shelby County Schools.

Board members took the action during their March 13 regular monthly meeting on a motion offered by Alderman Bethany Huffman and seconded by Alderman Don Lowry.

The resolution states that the Shelby County School Board has designated the property at 4885 Bill Knight Road as “surplus” and has agreed to sell it to the city for $130,000. The property was formerly known as Millington South School and Renaissance Academy North.

The resolution notes that the city desires to improve that area by “eliminating” the vacant buildings and “consolidating” recreational sports fields into a “complex” along Jack Huffman Boulevard. It states that the consolidation will enhance the city, as well as “efficiencies” in operating the sports fields.

City Finance Director John Trusty said that, when the county school board advertised the property as surplus, Millington was the only entity that submitted a bid.

Although the board wanted “a whole lot more” than $130,000 for it, Trusty said that was all the city was willing to offer. And after several months, the board “finally agreed” to accept that amount.

*The first customers of the Millington Zaxby’s received a cold introduction weatherwise in mid March but warm greeting from the owner Jeremy Gattie.

Gattie was calling out card numbers to the first 100 customers holding the door open at the 8537 Highway 51 location. Those lucky people won free Zaxby’s for a year being the first 100 in line March 13 for the grand opening.

On hand for the day were city of Millington officials like Mayor Terry Jones, the Millington Area Chamber of Commerce was in full force and The University of Memphis including mascot Pouncer was in the newest Millington restaurant for the event.

“It’s awesome,” Gattie said. “It’s been a long time coming. It’s been a year-long project trying to get something up here on the North part of the County. We’re excited. And it’s relief.

“We would like to draw people from Atoka, Munford, Drummonds, Brighton, any part of Tipton County,” he added. “Raleigh, Frayser we would like to see anybody coming.”

Zaxby’s is the latest addition to the growing landscape of Millington along Highway 51. The eatery will be next door to Hardee’s and across the street from The Shoppes of Millington Farms.

The structure has seating for 90 and is 3,800-square-feet.It has the Zaxby’s farmhouse design, which rolled out last year. Zaxby’s features dine-in and drive-thru for customers.

*The most recent business opening in Millington was celebrated March 23with rue21 in the Shoppes of Millington Farms. Next door neighbor Petco is schedule to open that Monday. Later in the month Rack Room Shoes welcomed customers.

*The 13-year history of the Trojans Broadcasting Program under the leadership and guidance of Marshonn Calvin is impressive with some of the names being Edward Jones, Noah Ongay, Jordan Brooks, Rubin Seymore, Randall Davis and Gabe O’Neal.

Those Millington Central High School graduate have won the Filmmaking competition at the NAACP ACT-SO Competition in Memphis advancing to nationals.

Last Thursday at the First Baptist Broad in Memphis, Janesha Cade added her name to the list of MCHS winners earning first place for her short film “Unpromised Future.”

“I feel like the pause of America is dying,” the MCHS senior said. “Every voice counts and every one should be able to speak their voice.”

Cade’s film focused on the current state of the Black Lives Matter movement. The film also included a look back at the Civil Rights Movement helping the United States advance, but now some troubling issues have challenged that progress.

Cade was a part of a Millington sweep at the 2017 Memphis Regional NAACP ACT-SO Filmmaking Competition March 23. The trio of MCHS students to outlast the competition were Cade, Gregory Harris winning second place and Shaun Dawson taking third place.

*The Millington Board of Mayor and Aldermen has adopted a resolution authorizing the city to purchase and demolish a combination of buildings on South Street.

Board members took the action during their March 13 regular monthly meeting on a motion offered by Alderman Bethany Huffman and seconded by Alderman Don Lowry. The motion was passed by a 6-1 vote, with Alderman Frankie Dakin dissenting.

The resolution states that the city is working to improve “community livability” by the elimination of “blight, under-maintained and unsightly structures,” as well as requiring properties and grounds to be in compliance with the Municipal Code.

*MEMPHIS — Some of the best basketball players in the Memphis-Metro area were on center stage March 25 in the Verties Sails Gymnasium for the 2017 Ultimate Memphis Preps TV All-Star Weekend.

Among the elite boys and girls players on the campus of Southwest Tennessee Community College was Munford Lady Cougar senior Johnna Jones. Her resume’ to be selected for the girls’ All-Star game was being a Region 7-3A MVP, All-Tournament/District player and one of the best scorers in Munford history.

The CBU signee was honored to wear the Munford uniform one more time, despite it being a Munford Middle School jersey.

“It feels good to be here,” she said. “It feels good to be in an All-Star game. I’ve never been in an All-Star game. It feels great to be a part of the first roster ever.

“To be one of the first people from Munford Girls to be in an All-Star game feels good,” Jones added. “I’m happy to be representing Munford.”

APRIL 2017

*USA Stadium has built an historic reputation for more than 30 years through amateur baseball.

From the USA Olympic teams to hosting the NJCAA World Series, some of the best from Frank Thomas to Alex Rodriguez have swung their bats near the home plate in Millington, Tenn.

Now the National Urban Professional Baseball League is ready to write a new chapter in the legacy of USA Stadium.

“I saw the stadium and thought this is a perfect fit,” Michael E. “The Coach” Mayden said. “I reached out and got an immediate reply back from Johnny. Everything else has been going forward positively.”

The conversation with USA Stadium Director Johnny Ray led to the contract signing between Mayden and Millington Mayor Terry Jones April 4.

Joining the ceremony and celebration hosted by the Millington Area Chamber of Commerce were Millington Aldermen Thomas McGhee, Larry Dagen, Al Bell and Don Lowry. Also present were longtime USA Stadium employees and supporters Jim Music and NJCAA Hall of Famer Tommy Rogers.

The news brought out Millington Arts and Recreation’s Mark Healy and the city of Millington’s Kate Armitage, John Trusty and Ed Haley.

The NUPBL’s arrival is big news for the city and USA Stadium Complex located off Babe Howard Blvd. because 45 of the 90 games on the schedule will be played in Millington.

*Dunham’s Sports, one of the nation’s largest sporting goods chains, invited Millington, and the surrounding communities to its grand opening weekend.

The ribbon cutting was hosted on Friday, April 21 at 9 a.m. at the new 8540 Highway 51 North location.

*A majority of the Millington School Board members rejected a bid last week that was submitted for construction of a proposed new Performing Arts Center.

They took the action last Thursday night during a special called meeting at City Hall.

Fulwood Construction Co. of Olive Branch, Miss., had submitted the lowest/best bid of $6,368,876.

A motion offered by board Vice Chairman C. J. Haley and seconded by Chairman Cody Childress to accept the bid was defeated by a 4-3 vote, with Mark Coulter, Chris Denson, Larry Jackson and Ronnie Mackin dissenting.

In other action, separate motions to amend the board’s Capital Projects Budget for the current fiscal year and to approve it for next year were defeated by the same four dissenters.

Dr. David Roper, superintendent of Millington Municipal Schools, noted shortly before those actions that the previous board approved the current Capital Projects Budget on May 2, 2016.

He said one of the line items within it was a $6 million bond issue as a “source of revenue” for the design and construction of a fine arts building on the Millington Central High School campus. That budget was then submitted to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, which also approved it.

At its Feb. 6 meeting, the current school board approved an amendment to the Capital Projects Budget that reduced the amount requested for the bond issue to $4 million.

At that time, Roper said, he believed that amount would “sufficiently cover the cost” of the proposed facility.

The board then advertised for bids on the project, but they “came in higher” than he was expecting. So, he concluded that it would be “safer” to request a bond issue “ceiling amount” of $5 million.

*The rain and a few trees left to plant didn’t stop Millington from celebrating the arrival of Fast Pace Urgent Care April 22.

The Millington Area Chamber of Commerce, city leaders and dignitaries made their way to 8188 Highway 51 North for the grand opening of Fast Pace.

The staff including medical director R. Reams Powers Jr., MD, supervising physician Ashley Brewer, MD, Austin Pitman, FNP-BC and Erica Zimmerman, PA joined the rest of the staff in welcoming residents to the celebration featuring a tour, information on Fast Pace, food and giveaways.

Zimmerman made sure to inform all visiting about the services of the newest urgent care facility in Flag City.

“We offer care for individuals that don’t have insurance,” she noted. “ It’s an $85 flat fee. Everything in the office is covered within that price X-rays, urinalysis, pregnancy test, etc. We take walk-ins along with appointments. We do primary and urgent care.

“Will have a nurse practitioners or PA on sight,” Zimmerman added. “We’ll also have a nurse, tech and front desk person here.”

Before the opening in Millington last week, the closet Fast Pace was in Covington at 1618 Highway 51. Fast Pace Clinics are open 7 days a week with the Millington hours 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

*The Millington Central High School Choral just returned from New York City’s Carnegie Hall. Several civic organizations, businesses and private donors contributed to the students making the trip to the legendary venue to perform. Before heading off to New York, the choir performed for the Millington Senior Club at the Baker Community Center as a way to say thank you. The seniors donated $650 to the cause.

*Munford High School Class of 2017 Top 10 were in order Valdeictorion Turner Gillmore, Salutatorian Jennifer Taylor, Kaylea Wilson, Joshua Hatfield, Kasey Moore, Austin Cousar, Mattison Ping, Emily Russell, Aulbree Haskins and Mitchell Ray. All the Munford scholars scored at least a 26 on the ACT and have grade-point averages between 4.0 and 3.9434. The Top 10 along with the rest of the Munford Class of 2017 will graduate on the Munford High School Football Field May 19 at 7 p.m.

*Longtime Minister of the Millington First Baptist Church Bro. Ray Newcomb passed away April 27 from a battle with cancer at Baptist Reynolds Hospice in Collierville.

Newcomb, 77, last resided in Counce. He was born in Alcorn County, Miss., on Sept. 12, 1939 to the late Azure and Mary Emma Cummings Newcomb. Bro. Ray served for 60 years as a Southern Baptist Minister with 33 of those years as the Minister at Millington First Baptist Church.

He was ordained at South Corinth Baptist Church by Bro. Harris Counce and began his ministry before he graduated high school.

During his years of service, he had the honor to serve as president of the Tennessee Baptist Convention and president of the Tennessee Baptist Pastors Conference. Newcomb had a chance to also serve as the president for one year at the North American Mission Board and for many years as a trustee.

Newcomb was also the chairman of the board at Union University and had various responsibilities within the Mid-South Baptist association. He retired in May 2009 from the Millington First Baptist Church but continued to serve as interim pastor to many churches until 2016.

MAY 2017

*The trio of sisters Samantha Boggs-Dean, Lauren McHugh Robinson and Ashley Boggs-Robilio were the center of attention May 8.

It was finally time for the sisters to officially open the ninth Huey’s Restaurant. The unveiling took place at the Shoppes of Millington Farms at the corner of 8570 Highway 51 North.

“We’re extremely happy to be here,” Boggs-Dean said, head of Marketing and Special Project. “This is the place to be. We’re just really excited and looking forward to see what this restaurant is going to do.”

The new Huey’s location will open today at 11 a.m. to the public. The Huey’s property is located near Aspen Dental and Buffalo Wild Wings in the Shoppes of Millington Farms, a 125,000-square-foot retail center that was developed by Gil Ryan just north of Lowe’s.

*Kindergarten is the beginning of the journey toward high school graduation.

One day a young Taylor Dickerson got ready as usual for another day during her first year of school. As she and her mother Terriari headed toward Keystone Elementary, they pair’s life as they knew it was changed forever by a sight just down the road. Terriari’s husband, Taylor’s father Larry Dickerson II was taken from this earth in a car accident.

“He had gotten into a wreck,” Taylor recalled. “He had a heart attack driving. He was on his way home and he crushed near our neighborhood. At the same time my Mom was taking me to school. We saw the accident.

“I think she realized it was his car and saw the police,” she continued. “I remember her with the officers and me getting passed onto my uncle so he could take me to school. I remember coming home and wondering where he was. They told me what happened. That was about it. Then a couple of weeks later we learned my Mom was pregnant with another child.”

Since that day, Terriari has raised her two daughters Taylor and Trinitee. The baby girl’s name meaning a bond of three formed between daughters and mother.

With family, friends, educators and a guiding spirit, Taylor has achieved many milestones in her journey toward her graduation including Salutatorian of the Class of 2017 at Millington Central High School.

*Mama Hale believed in the power of the newspaper.

She trusted the industry to help raise her sons as they threw The Commercial Appeal into people’s yards as youths. Then she invested in The Millington Star through information and financial support.

To Elizabeth “Betty” Hale, a newspaper could teach, inform, inspire, instruct, motivate and unite a community. My introduction to the woman who would become a mother figure to me was a phone call.

As Father’s Day approached she wanted me to do a retrospective piece on her late husband Walter and how he was involved with Millington Parks and Recreation baseball over the years. The tradition had passed down to her sons like Brian and Louis.

As a sweet, easy-going voice began to introduce herself, she told me who suggested she should call me. Before she could finish I said, “You’re Brandi’s grandmother?”

Later she told me that statement won her heart because I made it about the children and not the parents.

Over the years through conversations and her delicious gravy over her signature chicken or roast, I learned how much Mama Hale cares about her children and the youth of Millington.

So this past Mother’s Day, the gift God gave us Sept. 19, 1933 returned home when Mama Hale passed away May 11 in her longtime home with family by her side.

*One of Millington’s well-known establishments is closed.

Motorists and normal patrons of Old Timers Restaurant, located at 7918 C Street, noticed an empty parking lot in early May. On a Thursday some visitors were met by a sign reading “closed until further notice” on the door.

The Millington Star reached out to ownership for a statement on the status of the long-time restaurant last week.

Old Timers owner Wanda “Kay” Marcello said she made the decision to close the eatery at the moment to deal with private issues including her health.

“We’re still heartbroken over the losing Chef Joey,” she said. “I haven’t had time grieve my husband and my sons haven’t had to time to grieve losing their father.

“We’ll like a chance to grieve in privacy,” Marcello continued. “It’s time for me to shutdown and reboot or I”m going to crash.”

Last June Joseph Paul Marcello III passed away after a battle with cancer. He was known in Millington as Old Timers’ owner and chef. Wanda along with sons Jeremy and Joseph IV were left to run the business.

Wanda said last week’s decision to close down Old Timers wasn’t financial but a personal decision she felt needed to be made now.

*Don’t let the last name fool ya.

Millington Central High School senior Elizabeth Germany has Cajun blood pumping through her veins. With her family originating from Louisiana, the 2017 MCHS Valedictorian likes her food spicy and success in the classroom among the best.

With multiple stories of achievement within her own household, Germany was motivated from the day she stepped foot on the Millington campus to be No. 1 come May 2017.

“It was sort expected,” she acknowledged. “I’ve been No. 1 in our class since freshman year. I didn’t take a lot of AP classes this year. It was a little bit up in the air. I just maintained it by taking one AP class to help maintain it.

“I don’t know how I did it looking back,” she continued. “Just my junior year, it was all-nighters consistently.”

Germany faced a junior year of challenges being involved with Lady Trojan Soccer, other activities and taking on courses like AP History, AP English, Pre-Cal Honors, Honors Physics and starting Yearbook.

There to encourage her was her father Ned. Elizabeth not only used her Dad’s words and tricks of motivation to drive her, but she also remembered his humbled beginnings leading to him becoming a lawyer.

“My Dad has a double cleft palate,” she said. “It affects his sight, so he’s like legally blind. But he’s gotten better to where he can drive now. He couldn’t get his license until he was 30. Growing up with that, he faced that adversity. I didn’t have to face that adversity.

“He couldn’t see,” Elizabeth added. “And he became a lawyer. He couldn’t see the board. And he grew up with that adversity and overcame that. I didn’t face that. I feel so fortunate. He showed me you don’t have any excuses.”

*The Promiseland Missionary Baptist Church is celebrated its 150th Anniversary May 21 located at 3728 West Union Road in Millington.

Among the speakers were Pastor OC Horton Jr. and guest speaker Rev. Romey Green, Associate Pastor of St. Mark Baptist Church. The public is welcomed to come out and celebrate with the church this Sunday.

In 1867 a group of Baptized Believers in Christ united together for the purpose of organizing a church. They named it Promiseland Missionary Baptist Church (known as Promiseland). Soon after, a meeting was held and the first pastor, Reverend Henry Harris, was elected. At first, the only place they had to worship were the various houses of the members. But, unified and determined, they built a Bush Arbor on rented land as a place of worship. As time moved on more believers joined and the church’s financial status grew. As a result, through prayer and hard work, a two acre plot of land was purchased and a church was erected. Rev. Harris spent many successful years as pastor. Upon the passing of Rev. Harris, the Church elected Rev. Jim Simon as their Spiritual Leader. His tenure was long and great. And, after his tenure a succession of ministers carried on the ministry down through the years. They were: Rev. Samuel Weakley Sr., Rev. Frank Sanders, Rev. Daniel Becton, Rev. Theodore Brevard, Rev. Allen Voss, Rev. Frank Pennington, Rev. Albert Cooperwood, Rev. C. L. Watson, Rev. Lee Steverson, Rev. W. M. Shelton, Rev. W. S. Busby, *Rev. Harold Harvey, Rev. James Burnette, Rev. Henry Nixon Jr., Rev. Gerald Jordan Sr., Rev. Andrew L. Chambers Sr., and our present Pastor Rev. OC Horton Jr.

Throughout its existence there has been 19 pastors over a span of 150 years

*Two prime examples of the Millington Central High School Class of 2017 are Cameron Walker and Tyler Denson.

Prior to the 107th Commencement Exercises for MCHS on the school’s football field, the duo of Walker and Denson put the final touches on their caps and gowns among their fellow soon-to-be graduates. As the black gymnasium of the William Osteen Complex buzzed with faculty, administrators and seniors, Denson and Walker described the Class of 2017 in one word, “persevering.”

“This day feels earned,” Walker said. “It feels kind of like we survived to make it to today.”

Walker and Denson noted how the Class of 2017 attended classes under three principals including Mark Neal and Marsha Davis. Their third and final Principal Dr. Clint Durley conducted the commencement ceremony tonight on Mooney Boswell Field along side fellow administrators Jeana Decker, Beth Hale and Andrew Taylor.

Before the 189 seniors headed toward the stadium May 14, Denson summarized some of the feelings of his peers.

“This all seems to be so surreal,” he said. “I still feel like I’m in high school at another event.”

*All that stood in the way of the Munford Cougars ending their 13 year State Baseball Tournament drought were the Collierville Dragons May 19.

In a season of progress, Munford Skipper Scotty Yount knew his pitching would be fine in the Sub-State match-up with Corey “CSmooth” Simmons on the mound. Yount was pretty sure his defense would navigate the Munford Baseball Field well against the Dragons.

But the only question mark, offense, was put to rest early when the Cougars offense came out swing to put two runs on the scoreboard in the first inning.

Munford added 4 insurance runs in the fifth inning. Then the defense and Simmons shutdown the Collierville bats to win 6-0 and help Munford earn its first trip back to the Class 3A State Baseball Tournament since 2004.

“Unbelievable,” Yount said. “I knew if we had the heart. We had the talent. Throughout the year we just kept getting better and better and better and better. We just hit a stride and it was like we wouldn’t be denied. We set this goal. I never told anybody this and we kept it between ourselves. We set this goal in March. The goal was to get to Murfreesboro. And we did it man. We did it and in my first year.”

The road to Sub-State was paved with the Cougars taking second in the District 13-3A Baseball Tournament. Then Monday came with Munford pulling off an upset on the road at Arlington 2-1.

That set up a rematch with the District 13-3A champions Dyer County Choctaws. In extra inning, the Cougars came back from Wednesday’s showdown 6-5 victors.

The Regional championship earned Munford home game against the Region 8-3A runner up Dragons.

*There are many exemplar educators that work in the Millington Municipal School System. Three of those outstanding employees work at Millington Elementary and are retiring at the end of the 2016-17 school year. Cathy Garrett, Carolyn O’Neal and Barbara Daniels retired.

Cathy Garrett began working in education thirty-seven years ago and has taught at Millington Elementary for the past eight years. She will be retiring as one of our Pre-K teachers. Her fondest memory of her distinguished career is when one of her former students listed her as one of five people who had a positive influence on his life and wanted her to attend his Make-A-Wish event. She is looking forward to spending more time with her husband, not being on a schedule, and traveling when she moves on to this next chapter in her life.

*MEMPHIS — Emergency crews estimate more than 30 homes and businesses throughout Shelby County received damage from late night storm Memorial Day weekend.

Powerlines and trees are still down throughout the county which have left tens of thousands without electricity and have created hazardous driving conditions.

“City of Memphis agencies are working as quickly as possible to restore power. We had heavy damage in the Frayser and Midtown areas,” said City of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water officials say 40 utility companies are sending work crews to assist MLGW. Some areas could be without power for a week.

JUNE 2017

*Millington School Board member Ronnie Mackin made headlines in Memphis in late spring announcing his resignation as principal of Trezevant High School in Memphis.

Mackin released a six-page resignation letter Thursday with allegations ranging from inappropriate sexual relationships between school employees, accused the former head football coach of paying players to play for Trezevant and said he found inconsistencies between grades on report cards and on transcripts.

The former Trezevant principal also alleged the school discovered nearly all of its 142 seniors were not on track to graduate.

He noted students received credits for classes they did not pass and grades had been changed to boost grade point averages.

The two-time defending State champions Trezevant Bears are alleged to have some students who benefited from the grade changes. Some of those players will be attend NCAA schools for football.

The team forfeited one game last year during a investigation, but the TSSAA cleared the team of any wrongdoing.

Shelby County Schools officials said the district is still looking into the case.

*From Larry Reed representing the Class of 1955 to Marissa Hunt of 2013, the Millington Central High School Trojans rolled down the hill to the Mirimichi Golf Course-Outdoor Patio Deck.

As the sunset painted an orange glow over the soft green surroundings, several MCHS alumni enjoyed drinks, Rendezvous barbecue and catching up. June 9 showcased Trojans from the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and the early 2010s.

One of the first to arrive was Rick McCullough from the Class of 1976. His with Barbara, a Ripley High School graduate, applied his name tag so he could be identified.

Some Trojans were easier identified like when friends Carol Harrison, Class of 1962, enjoyed her dinner with Shirley Crow, Class of 1957.

The night was also a family affair for some of the Trojans like the Molder family. Bill and Letha Molder, classes of 1974 and 75 respectively, brought their children Gene and Heidi, classes of 2006 and 2010 respectively.

Bill’s and Letha’s daughter Laura was also a MCHS graduate in 1999. Bill said the family connection with MCHS goes back to the 1940s. His grandmother Emma Lou Nicholson graduated from Millington and his mother Betty Craig as well.

“This night gives me a chance to catch up with two decades worth of people,” Bill said. “Then it goes into three, four and five decades with people connected to my parents and friends of my parents. We go four generations.”

*There is a new intersection on Highway 51 heading to Millington. On June 15, the signal lights were working at Armstrong Field Road and 51. While traveling Highway 51 from Millington heading toward Memphis, Armstrong Field Road appears before Fite Road. Earlier this month Shelby County Mayor Mark H. Luttrell, Jr., hosted a dedication ceremony for the new bridge and road that eliminates traffic delays at a railroad crossing in North Shelby County.

Shelby County Commissioner Terry Roland and area community leaders attended the event where the new bridge crosses over the Canadian National Railroad tracks on the newly aligned Fite Road/Armstrong Field Road, just east of Highway 51. Armstrong Field Road is named after a former grass airfield nearby that once hosted the arrival of Charles Lindbergh in his Spirit of St. Louis airplane back in 1927.

*Outside the office of The Millington Star, incoming Munford senior Gabby Crawford was surrounded by friends, family, coaches, administrators and four chairs.

Why four chairs? Those seats represented her final four college choices. As her teammates and sister took their place in the chairs with each college represented, Crawford was about to let the world know her choice.

The Hometown Newspaper’s Facebook Live feed illustrated the final choices were the University of Miami, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Alabama. Crawford requested all four girls to stand and she would hug the one who was wearing her college selection. The embrace went around her teammate Kennisha Mason wearing the University of Alabama ball cap.

“That was the first offer I had,” Crawford said. “Coach Curry checked on me during the season, offseason. She was at all of my AAU games. She made sure she saw me even when she had to leave early.

“I love there campus,” she added. “It wasn’t just one coach texting me. Even the girls on the team were texting me and checking on me to see how I was doing. I always had conversations with them. It just feels like home. It’s comfortable down there. I see myself fitting in.”

Alabama Head Coach Kristy Curry had her targets set on the talented Crawford for years. Then additional schools like Duke, Harvard, Purdue, Memphis, Louisville, Florida, Kansas State, Penn State, St. John’s and all the other Southeastern Conference schools came calling.