Categorized | News

Board accepts proposal for new roof on USA Stadium concession building

Posted on December 28, 2017.

By Bill Short
Flag City LogoThe Millington Board of Mayor and Aldermen has unanimously accepted a proposal to put a new roof on the concession building at USA Stadium.
Board members took the action during their Dec. 11 regular monthly meeting on a motion offered by Alderman Frankie Dakin and seconded by Alderman Al Bell.
The city solicited requests for proposals, and two companies responded on Nov. 30: Jessie Bryant Roofing and B Four Plied Inc.
The board determined that Jessie Bryant Roofing submitted the best proposal at $34,000, with an option to add gutters and a downspout for an additional $4,300.
But before authorizing the start of construction, City Manager Ed Haley and the city staff will discuss and negotiate possible options with the company that could lower the total cost of the project.
Upon approval by City Attorney Charles Perkins, Haley will be authorized to sign a contract and any related documents with Jessie Bryant Roofing.

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  