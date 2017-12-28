Board accepts proposal for new roof on USA Stadium concession building

By Bill Short

The Millington Board of Mayor and Aldermen has unanimously accepted a proposal to put a new roof on the concession building at USA Stadium.

Board members took the action during their Dec. 11 regular monthly meeting on a motion offered by Alderman Frankie Dakin and seconded by Alderman Al Bell.

The city solicited requests for proposals, and two companies responded on Nov. 30: Jessie Bryant Roofing and B Four Plied Inc.

The board determined that Jessie Bryant Roofing submitted the best proposal at $34,000, with an option to add gutters and a downspout for an additional $4,300.

But before authorizing the start of construction, City Manager Ed Haley and the city staff will discuss and negotiate possible options with the company that could lower the total cost of the project.

Upon approval by City Attorney Charles Perkins, Haley will be authorized to sign a contract and any related documents with Jessie Bryant Roofing.