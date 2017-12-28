HOLIDAY HOOPS: Cardinals in Jackson, Miss., Gatlin drops 32 points in a victory

Star Staff Reports

The Millington Star’s area basketball teams have traveled across the Southeastern United States the past two weeks for holiday hoops. Tipton-Rosemark Academy has been in Florida. Meanwhile the Munford teams spent one week in Millington and then in Dyersburg. The Brighton Cardinals few from Flag City, USA to Jackson, Miss in the 2017 Pepsi/JPS Holiday Tournament. And the Millington Trojans hosted the 2017 William Osteen Christmas Tournament sponsored by Atomic Graphics, Boatwright Pharmacy, Living Water Christian Bookstore, Patriot Bank, Sneed Farms, Inc., State Farm — Jack Leonard and Turf Doctor. One of the highlights of the William Osteen Tournament was the 37-point effort of Kylan Cunningham for Munford in a win over Soulsville.

Then to close out 2017, the Trojans made a trip to Memphis for a game at Southwind.

Stan Gatlin and his Brighton Cardinals made the trip to his home state of Mississippi for the Pepsi/JPS Holiday Tournament. The squad from Tipton County, Tenn., picked up a 62-32 win on Dec. 26 over Mendenhall. Brighton standout Tae’lyr Gatlin dropped 17 points in the win. His teammate Aaron Alston added 15 points and Jordan Johnson reached double figures with 10 points. Cardinal Zach Lewis contributed 12 points in the opening night victory.

Day two Brighton outlasted Warren Central for a 58-48 win. Gatlin exploded for 32 points in the victory. Lewis helped paced the Cardinal offense with 18 points.