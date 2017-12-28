MUS Claims 2017 Trojans Wars

The annual Trojan Wars were held on the campus of Millington Central High School in the William Osteen Gymnasium Dec. 9 with several area teams participating. Joining the host Millington Trojans on the mat that weekend were grapplers from Munford, Brighton, Kingsbury, Christian Brothers High School, Memphis University School and more.

With team-scoring format, the winner of the 2017 Trojan Wars was MUS with 55 points beating CBHS, tallying 24. The host Trojans finished third for the day.