Public Notice

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

BID #FY180011

December 11, 2017

Millington Municipal Schools will receive proposals for Acoustical Upgrades in the

Millington Elementary School gymnasium, 6445 William Osteen Drive, Millington, TN

38053. General Terms and Conditions, Specifications and Scope of Work are contained in

this bid.

There will be a mandatory pre-bid conference beginning at 10:00 A.M., Central

Time, Thursday, December 21, 2017, at Millington Elementary School, 6445 William

Osteen Drive, Millington, Tennessee 38053. Interested bidders will meet in the

gymnasium of Millington Elementary School.

All bids are due no later than 11:00 A.M., Central Time, Wednesday, January 10, 2018, in

Millington Municipal Schools Central Office, 5020 Second Ave., Millington, Tennessee

38053. All bids must be time stamped in Millington Municipal Schools Central Office,

5020 Second Ave. Millington, Tennessee, 38053, prior to 11:00 A.M., Central Time,

Wednesday, January 10, 2018. Bids received after the specified date and time will be

considered late and will not be opened. Bids will not be accepted via any form of

electronic media.

Millington Municipal Schools reserves the right to reject any or all bids, waive defects or

informalities in bids and to make awards as deemed to be in its best interest. If awarded,

award will be made to the lowest and or best vendor.

_______________________________________________________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for CONTRACT A:

Satellite Ofﬁce and Conference Room Renovations at Developments TN045-001A and-001B and CONTRACT B: Fire Damaged Unit #18 at 4850 Bill Knight Avenue will be received by The Millington Housing Authority, 4888 Bill Knight Road, Millington, Tennessee 38053 on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. and then at said ofﬁce of the Executive Director publicly opened and read aloud. Prior to the opening of the envelope, the names of all contractors listed shall be read aloud and incorporated in to the bid.

Contractors may bid on Contract A or Contract B or both. The contracts will each stand alone and will be awarded to the low bidder individually.

The plans, speciﬁcations, and other contract documents may be examined at the following locations:

Cauthen & Associates, LLC

2908 Elm Hill Pike

Nashville, Tennessee 37214

Ofﬁce of Minority Business Enterprise

Dodge Data & Analytics

Construct Connect

Builders Exchange of Tennessee

West Tennessee Plan Room

Prospective bidders should obtain copies of the Contract Documents from Machelle York, Cauthen & Associates, LLC,2908 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37214. A deposit of $200.00 is required from prime bidders and subcontractors for one set of Contract Documents. All bid deposit checks or drafts shall be made payable to Cauthen & Associates, LLC. Requirements for bid deposit refunds can be found in the expanded Advertisement for Bids bound within the Project Manual.

All bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by the Contractors Licensing Act of 1994(TCA Title62-6-119) with all bid submittals conforming to the State of Tennessee requirements. All bidders shall provide evidence of a license in the appropriate classiﬁcation before a bid can be considered. Reference is made to the Instructions to Bidders for Contracts contained in the Project Manual for further bidding information.

The right is reserved to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding. No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

Walk Through and Prebid Conference At10:00a.m. on Thursday, January 4, 2018, a prebid conference will be held at the administrative ofﬁce of The Millington Housing Authority, 4888 Bill Knight Road, Millington, Tennessee, for the purpose of answering questions bidders may have and to consider any suggestions they may wish to make concerning the project. Immediately following the prebid conference, a walk-through of the project(s) will be held by the Owner. Although not mandatory, all contractors are recommended to attend this walk-through and prebid conference.

MILLINGTON HOUSING AUTHORITY

By: Tanya Martchek,

Executive Director

Date: December 21, 2017

December 28, 2017

_______________________________________________________________________