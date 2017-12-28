Categorized | Education & Safety

Public Safety December 28, 2017

Posted on December 28, 2017.

Public SafetyArrests
Dec. 13- 56-year-old Millington female was charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise; 42-year-old Millington female was charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise; 39-year-old Millington female was charged with driving while license suspended/cancalled/revoked; 28-year-old Millington male was charged with theft of property $500 or less;
Dec. 14- 29-year-old Drummonds male charged with driving while license suspended/cancalled/revoked, evading arrest, speed limit violation, vehicles and streetcars must stop at stop signs and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles;
Dec. 16- 49-year-old Millington female was charged with failure to appear, driving while license suspended/cancalled/revoked and operation of vehicles and streetcars on approach of authorized emergency vehicles; 22-year-old Burlison male was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving, vehicles and streetcars must stop at stop signs and drivers to exercise due care; 32-year-old Memphis male was charged with domestic assault;  29-year-old Drummonds female was charged with aggravated burglary; 34-year-old Ripley male was charged with failure to appear;
Dec. 17- 47-year-old Millington male was charged with domestic assault; 47-year-old Millington male was charged with domestic assault;
Dec. 18- 46-year-old Millington female was charged with failure to appear; 30-year-old Munford female was charged with failure to appear;
Dec. 19- 54-year-old Millington female was charged with aggravated assault; 45-year-old Millington male was charged with failure to appear; 19-year-old Millington male was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell; 21-year-old Millington female was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell;

City Court Reports
December 12, 2017
Fines
Toni L. Black of 7881 Sherman in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Melissa A. Mendez of 7792 Armour Road in Millington charged with theft of property under $500, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;
Sentences
Kenyarda L. Ankston of 817 Margie Drive in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost;
Patreon D. Brown of 1520 Whitney in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost 11/29 jail, 11/21 suspended, 11/21 probation,, 8 days credit;
Christopher Gilliam of 416 Hal Aly in Covington found guilty, 11 months 28 days in jail 15 days credit;
Cordija Shuntae Jones of 3328 Benjestown Road in Memphis chared with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation, 11/29 plus cost and charged with criminal trespass, granted diversion/probation, 11/29 plus cost concurrent;
Kelvin C. Robertson of 3328 Benjestown Road in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation, 11/29 plus cost;
Antonio M. Tibbs of 3286 University Street in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation, 11/29 plus cost;
Destiny L. Wright of 3328 Benjestown Road in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation, 11/29 plus cost;
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Robert T. Allen of 1952 Baronsmede Cove in Cordova, petition to revoke probation, bench warrant $1,000 bond;
Daniel C. Broadway of 449 Joe Joyner Road in Munford charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving;
Charles Riley Henley of 327 E Lassiter Road in Procter, Ark., charged with DUI-third offense, reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance;
William T. Millican of 7231 Renda Street in Millington charged with domestic assault;
Reveca E. Roman of 4943 Buford Avenue in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000, bench warrant $500 bond;
Joshua S. Rose of 861 Pisgah Road in Brighton charged with domestic assault;
Rodney Williams charged with petition to revoke probation and failure to appear, bench warrant $1,000 bond; failure to appear/non payment of fine owes $465.50;
December 19, 2017
Fines
Vickey E. Alston of 6292 Dawn Haven Drive in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance , guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost and charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost and charged with fail to yield emergency vehicle, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;
Jasmine M. Banks of 4846 Terrell Lane in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Jonathan A. Barraza of 1290 Walkerfield Road in Munford charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Kara J. Bright of 7268 Sheila Street in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Cherrie R. Bynum of 1001 Dawn Drive in Memphis charged with possession of a controlled substance guilty plea $1,000 fine plus cost and $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jial, 10/29 suspended, 11/14 probation, 15 days credit random drug screens;
Dedrick D. Freeman of 111 Champa Avenue in Memphis charged with  driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Dennis Ray Goin of 4641 Bill Knight Road in Millingotn charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost and charged with speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;
Danterio L. Rivers of 1137 Frayser Blvd No. 2 in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Christopher Smith of 4132 Bridgers Drive in Memphis charged with failure to appear, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost and charged with violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Keyone Q. Tisdale of 6315 Navy Road No. 238 in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
David D. Wilkins of 474 Elmfield Cove in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Shelley R. Wilson of 3173 Leo Holland in Millington charged with theft of proeprty under $1,000, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost;
Sentences
Edward C. Kimbrough of 3321 Riney Street in Memphis charged with failure to appear, 30 days at Shelby County Department of Corrections;
LaThomas Whitson of 4176 Alps Road in Memphis chared with DUI, first offense $750 fine and cost, 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended, 11/27 probation, 2 days credit time served attend alcohol safety school revoked license one year, interlock required and attended MADD lecture;
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Eugene M. Cicalla of 7946 Pryor Place in Millington charged with domestic assault, transfer to Shelby County Veterans Court;
Rachel Johnson of 4491 Constellation Drive in Millington charged with vandalism over $1,000, found probable cause held to state original bond;
TJ A. Joiner, petition to revoke probation, bench warrant $1,000 bond;
Charles E. Westbrook of 2514 Winnona in Memphis petition to revoke probation, bench warrant $1,000 bond;
Summer L. Wright of 566 Island Forty Road in Memphis charged with vandalism over $1,000, found probable cause held to state original bond;

Fire Reports
Emergency Medical Assistance
Dec. 11- 8838 Highway 51 North; 6611 Old Tipton Road;
Dec. 12- 7233 Baker Street; 7889 Astoria Avenue;
Dec. 13- 7011 Cades Brook Drive; 8181 Highway 51 North/130; 4540 Babe Howard Blvd/4;
Dec. 14- 7001 Raleigh-Millington Road;
Dec. 15- 4964 Cuba-Millington Road;
Dec. 16 Isom Cove AC; 4937 Ketta Lane; 4279 Autumn Sun Road;
Person in Distress
Dec. 12- 4305 Sykes Road;
Good Intent Call
Dec. 12- 4849 Saratoga Avenue;
No Incident Found On
Dec. 14- Raleigh-Millington Road and Highway 385;
Medical Assistance
Dec. 10- 4542 Bill Knight Avenue; 5077 Easley Street; 7951 Highway 51 North;
Dec. 16- 8445 Highway 51 North; 5005 Bilrae Place;
Gasoline or Other
Dec. 14- 8454 Highway 51 North;
Assist Invalid
Dec. 13- 7827 Hickory Meadow Road;
Dec. 15- 5077 Easley Street;
Dec. 16- 5077 Easley Street;
Motor Vehicle Accident
Dec. 11- 8445 Highway 51 North;
Dec. 13- Singleton Parkway and Highway 385;
Dec. 14- Navy Road and Easley Street;
Dec. 16- Highway 51 North and Wilkinsville Road;
DUI Blood Draw
Dec. 10- 4836 Navy Road;
Dec. 12- 7950 Memphis Avenue;
Dec. 16- 4836 Navy Road;
Drug Overdose
Dec. 11- 8097 Highway 51 North;
Dec. 13- 8181 Highway 51 South/229;
Smoke Detector Activated
Dec. 16- 7997 Martha Street/P.O. Box 1327;
Building Fire
Dec. 12- 7708 Tecumseh Street; 7681 Kiowa Street; 7675 Kiowa Street;
Smoke From Barbecue
Dec. 11- 5041 South Street;
Grass Fire
Dec. 11- 9024 Bass Road;
Dec. 12- 7714 Tecumseh Street;
Outside Rubbish Fire
Dec. 10- 7255 Juana Drive;
Brush Fire
Dec. 16- 4725 Cedar Rose Drive;

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  