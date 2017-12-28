Public Safety December 28, 2017

Arrests

Dec. 13- 56-year-old Millington female was charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise; 42-year-old Millington female was charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise; 39-year-old Millington female was charged with driving while license suspended/cancalled/revoked; 28-year-old Millington male was charged with theft of property $500 or less;

Dec. 14- 29-year-old Drummonds male charged with driving while license suspended/cancalled/revoked, evading arrest, speed limit violation, vehicles and streetcars must stop at stop signs and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles;

Dec. 16- 49-year-old Millington female was charged with failure to appear, driving while license suspended/cancalled/revoked and operation of vehicles and streetcars on approach of authorized emergency vehicles; 22-year-old Burlison male was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving, vehicles and streetcars must stop at stop signs and drivers to exercise due care; 32-year-old Memphis male was charged with domestic assault; 29-year-old Drummonds female was charged with aggravated burglary; 34-year-old Ripley male was charged with failure to appear;

Dec. 17- 47-year-old Millington male was charged with domestic assault; 47-year-old Millington male was charged with domestic assault;

Dec. 18- 46-year-old Millington female was charged with failure to appear; 30-year-old Munford female was charged with failure to appear;

Dec. 19- 54-year-old Millington female was charged with aggravated assault; 45-year-old Millington male was charged with failure to appear; 19-year-old Millington male was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell; 21-year-old Millington female was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell;

City Court Reports

December 12, 2017

Fines

Toni L. Black of 7881 Sherman in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Melissa A. Mendez of 7792 Armour Road in Millington charged with theft of property under $500, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Kenyarda L. Ankston of 817 Margie Drive in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost;

Patreon D. Brown of 1520 Whitney in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost 11/29 jail, 11/21 suspended, 11/21 probation,, 8 days credit;

Christopher Gilliam of 416 Hal Aly in Covington found guilty, 11 months 28 days in jail 15 days credit;

Cordija Shuntae Jones of 3328 Benjestown Road in Memphis chared with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation, 11/29 plus cost and charged with criminal trespass, granted diversion/probation, 11/29 plus cost concurrent;

Kelvin C. Robertson of 3328 Benjestown Road in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation, 11/29 plus cost;

Antonio M. Tibbs of 3286 University Street in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation, 11/29 plus cost;

Destiny L. Wright of 3328 Benjestown Road in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation, 11/29 plus cost;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Robert T. Allen of 1952 Baronsmede Cove in Cordova, petition to revoke probation, bench warrant $1,000 bond;

Daniel C. Broadway of 449 Joe Joyner Road in Munford charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving;

Charles Riley Henley of 327 E Lassiter Road in Procter, Ark., charged with DUI-third offense, reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance;

William T. Millican of 7231 Renda Street in Millington charged with domestic assault;

Reveca E. Roman of 4943 Buford Avenue in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000, bench warrant $500 bond;

Joshua S. Rose of 861 Pisgah Road in Brighton charged with domestic assault;

Rodney Williams charged with petition to revoke probation and failure to appear, bench warrant $1,000 bond; failure to appear/non payment of fine owes $465.50;

December 19, 2017

Fines

Vickey E. Alston of 6292 Dawn Haven Drive in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance , guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost and charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost and charged with fail to yield emergency vehicle, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Jasmine M. Banks of 4846 Terrell Lane in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Jonathan A. Barraza of 1290 Walkerfield Road in Munford charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Kara J. Bright of 7268 Sheila Street in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Cherrie R. Bynum of 1001 Dawn Drive in Memphis charged with possession of a controlled substance guilty plea $1,000 fine plus cost and $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jial, 10/29 suspended, 11/14 probation, 15 days credit random drug screens;

Dedrick D. Freeman of 111 Champa Avenue in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Dennis Ray Goin of 4641 Bill Knight Road in Millingotn charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost and charged with speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Danterio L. Rivers of 1137 Frayser Blvd No. 2 in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Christopher Smith of 4132 Bridgers Drive in Memphis charged with failure to appear, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost and charged with violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Keyone Q. Tisdale of 6315 Navy Road No. 238 in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

David D. Wilkins of 474 Elmfield Cove in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Shelley R. Wilson of 3173 Leo Holland in Millington charged with theft of proeprty under $1,000, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Edward C. Kimbrough of 3321 Riney Street in Memphis charged with failure to appear, 30 days at Shelby County Department of Corrections;

LaThomas Whitson of 4176 Alps Road in Memphis chared with DUI, first offense $750 fine and cost, 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended, 11/27 probation, 2 days credit time served attend alcohol safety school revoked license one year, interlock required and attended MADD lecture;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Eugene M. Cicalla of 7946 Pryor Place in Millington charged with domestic assault, transfer to Shelby County Veterans Court;

Rachel Johnson of 4491 Constellation Drive in Millington charged with vandalism over $1,000, found probable cause held to state original bond;

TJ A. Joiner, petition to revoke probation, bench warrant $1,000 bond;

Charles E. Westbrook of 2514 Winnona in Memphis petition to revoke probation, bench warrant $1,000 bond;

Summer L. Wright of 566 Island Forty Road in Memphis charged with vandalism over $1,000, found probable cause held to state original bond;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Assistance

Dec. 11- 8838 Highway 51 North; 6611 Old Tipton Road;

Dec. 12- 7233 Baker Street; 7889 Astoria Avenue;

Dec. 13- 7011 Cades Brook Drive; 8181 Highway 51 North/130; 4540 Babe Howard Blvd/4;

Dec. 14- 7001 Raleigh-Millington Road;

Dec. 15- 4964 Cuba-Millington Road;

Dec. 16 Isom Cove AC; 4937 Ketta Lane; 4279 Autumn Sun Road;

Person in Distress

Dec. 12- 4305 Sykes Road;

Good Intent Call

Dec. 12- 4849 Saratoga Avenue;

No Incident Found On

Dec. 14- Raleigh-Millington Road and Highway 385;

Medical Assistance

Dec. 10- 4542 Bill Knight Avenue; 5077 Easley Street; 7951 Highway 51 North;

Dec. 16- 8445 Highway 51 North; 5005 Bilrae Place;

Gasoline or Other

Dec. 14- 8454 Highway 51 North;

Assist Invalid

Dec. 13- 7827 Hickory Meadow Road;

Dec. 15- 5077 Easley Street;

Dec. 16- 5077 Easley Street;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Dec. 11- 8445 Highway 51 North;

Dec. 13- Singleton Parkway and Highway 385;

Dec. 14- Navy Road and Easley Street;

Dec. 16- Highway 51 North and Wilkinsville Road;

DUI Blood Draw

Dec. 10- 4836 Navy Road;

Dec. 12- 7950 Memphis Avenue;

Dec. 16- 4836 Navy Road;

Drug Overdose

Dec. 11- 8097 Highway 51 North;

Dec. 13- 8181 Highway 51 South/229;

Smoke Detector Activated

Dec. 16- 7997 Martha Street/P.O. Box 1327;

Building Fire

Dec. 12- 7708 Tecumseh Street; 7681 Kiowa Street; 7675 Kiowa Street;

Smoke From Barbecue

Dec. 11- 5041 South Street;

Grass Fire

Dec. 11- 9024 Bass Road;

Dec. 12- 7714 Tecumseh Street;

Outside Rubbish Fire

Dec. 10- 7255 Juana Drive;

Brush Fire

Dec. 16- 4725 Cedar Rose Drive;