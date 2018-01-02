Categorized | Education & Safety, News

NEWS ALERT: Do you have what it takes? Time to sign up for Millington’s Got Talent 2018

Posted on January 2, 2018.

Star Staff Reports

Millington Got Talent logoThe Millington Central High School Chorale Department is calling out all Flag City talent for the 2018 Millington’s Got Talent. To participate you must live in Millington or attend a Millington school.

Auditions will be held on January 10 for the Senior Division and January 11/12 for the Junior Division.

Sign up online at www.SignUpGenius.com/go/20f0549aea62ba6f49-millingtons or contact Calvin Ellis or Becky Bocz. Proceeds from this event benefit the MCHS Chorale Department.

Millington’s Got Talent will be held Saturday, Jan. 20 at the Millington Civic Center and Tickets are 5 at the door.

The Junior Division will be held at 2 p.m. with participants arriving by 1 p.m. The Senior Division will be held at 6 p.m. with participants arriving by 5 p.m.

The rehearsal date is Jan. 19 at the Civic Center with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. for the Juniors and at 7:30 p.m. for the Seniors.

(Music should be burned to a CD, on a flash drive or e-mail the line to bbocz@aol.com. Two copies are recommended.)

For more information, contact Ellis, MCHS Chorale Director, at cellis@millingtonschools.org or Becky Bocz, MCHS Choral Booster Club President bbocz@aol.com or (901) 483-7933.

