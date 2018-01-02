Categorized | News, Sports

NEWS UPDATE: Former Trojan Baller Banks in stable condition after car accident

Posted on January 2, 2018.

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Andrew Banks logged several minutes for the Millington Trojans back in the early 2010s earning a scholarship to Dyersburg State for basketball.

On December 28, Millington Central High School graduate and former Trojan Basketball player Andrew Banks was one of our injured in a car accident along Sycamore View in Memphis.

As of New Year’s Day, Banks was still in stable condition at Regional One in Downtown Memphis. He suffered brain injuries and damage to the left side of his body after being pinned in the vehicle. When the vehicle flipped over, the other three passengers were ejected also suffering severe injuries.

The Banks family is asking for prayers for Andrew and for some financial help as his parents have to take time from work for his care.

Family members have set up a Gofundme. The venture is called the Banks Family Medical Relief organized by Angela Price-Smith. Go to www.gofundme.com/banks-family-medical-relief to donate.

