Public Safety January 4, 2018

Posted on January 4, 2018.
Arrests
Dec. 20- 54-year-old Munford male charged with aggravated assault; 26-year-old Munford male charged with failure to appear and theft of property-conduct involving merchandise; 43-year-old Memphis male charged with aggravated assault;
Dec. 21- 26-year-old Millington male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant and reckless driving; 27-year-old Millington male charged with unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell and failure to appear; 24-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated stalking and violation of an order of protection or restraining order;
Dec. 22- 64-year-old Memphis male charged with driving under the influence x 2, criminal trespass and reckless driving;
Dec. 23- 28-year-old Millington male charged with public intoxication; 27-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear;
Dec. 26- 40-year-old Memphis male charged with aggravated assault;
Fire Reports
Emergency Medical Assistance
Dec. 17- 8181 Highway 51 North/130; 3820 Micro Drive;
Dec. 18- 7691 Arapaho Street; 4871 Montgomery Street;
Dec. 19- 5077 Easley Street/127;
Dec. 20- 7942 Church Street; 4963 Buford Avenue; 7842 Highway 51 North;
Dec. 21- 5077 Easley Street; 7830 Highway 51 North; 4937 Ketta Lane; 6231 Kerrville Rosemark Road; 8059 Highway 51 South;
Dec. 23- 8445 Highway 51 North;
Extrication
Dec. 17- Armstrong Field Road and Fite Road;
Smoke Detector
Dec. 23- 5077 Easley Street/303;
Disregarded on
Dec. 17- 3820 Micro Drive;
Medical Assistance
Dec. 17- 8181 Highway 51 North;
Dec. 19- 6718 Chase Road;
Dec. 20- 5108 Brinkley Drive;
Dec. 23- 5006 Bilrae Circle North;
Electrical Wiring
Dec. 19- 8050 West Street;
Assist Invalid
Dec. 18- 8050 West Street;
Dec. 19- 4882 Forbess Lane;
Motor Vehicle Accident
Dec. 19- Navy Road and Rockford Street; 4839 Navy Road;
Dec. 21- Highway 385 and Highway 51 North; Highway 385 and Raleigh-Millington Road;
Dec. 22- 8445 Highway 51 North; Church Street and Veterans Parkway;
Unintentional
Dec. 18- 8235 Highway 51 North;
Commercial Compass
Dec. 19- 8490 Highway 51 North;
DUI Blood Draw
Dec. 21- 4836 Navy Road;
Dec. 22- 7265 Raleigh-Millington Road;
Local Alarm System
Dec. 23- 4641 Shelby Road; 4641 Shelby Road;
Outside Rubbish Fire
Dec. 19- 3680 Summerset/Memphis, TN 38135;
Dec. 21- 6880 Singleton Parkway;
Recent Comments