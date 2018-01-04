Public Safety January 4, 2018

Arrests

Dec. 20- 54-year-old Munford male charged with aggravated assault; 26-year-old Munford male charged with failure to appear and theft of property-conduct involving merchandise; 43-year-old Memphis male charged with aggravated assault;

Dec. 21- 26-year-old Millington male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant and reckless driving; 27-year-old Millington male charged with unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell and failure to appear; 24-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated stalking and violation of an order of protection or restraining order;

Dec. 22- 64-year-old Memphis male charged with driving under the influence x 2, criminal trespass and reckless driving;

Dec. 23- 28-year-old Millington male charged with public intoxication; 27-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear;

Dec. 26- 40-year-old Memphis male charged with aggravated assault;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Assistance

Dec. 17- 8181 Highway 51 North/130; 3820 Micro Drive;

Dec. 18- 7691 Arapaho Street; 4871 Montgomery Street;

Dec. 19- 5077 Easley Street/127;

Dec. 20- 7942 Church Street; 4963 Buford Avenue; 7842 Highway 51 North;

Dec. 21- 5077 Easley Street; 7830 Highway 51 North; 4937 Ketta Lane; 6231 Kerrville Rosemark Road; 8059 Highway 51 South;

Dec. 23- 8445 Highway 51 North;

Extrication

Dec. 17- Armstrong Field Road and Fite Road;

Smoke Detector

Dec. 23- 5077 Easley Street/303;

Disregarded on

Dec. 17- 3820 Micro Drive;

Medical Assistance

Dec. 17- 8181 Highway 51 North;

Dec. 19- 6718 Chase Road;

Dec. 20- 5108 Brinkley Drive;

Dec. 23- 5006 Bilrae Circle North;

Electrical Wiring

Dec. 19- 8050 West Street;

Assist Invalid

Dec. 18- 8050 West Street;

Dec. 19- 4882 Forbess Lane;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Dec. 19- Navy Road and Rockford Street; 4839 Navy Road;

Dec. 21- Highway 385 and Highway 51 North; Highway 385 and Raleigh-Millington Road;

Dec. 22- 8445 Highway 51 North; Church Street and Veterans Parkway;

Unintentional

Dec. 18- 8235 Highway 51 North;

Commercial Compass

Dec. 19- 8490 Highway 51 North;

DUI Blood Draw

Dec. 21- 4836 Navy Road;

Dec. 22- 7265 Raleigh-Millington Road;

Local Alarm System

Dec. 23- 4641 Shelby Road; 4641 Shelby Road;

Outside Rubbish Fire

Dec. 19- 3680 Summerset/Memphis, TN 38135;

Dec. 21- 6880 Singleton Parkway;