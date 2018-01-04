Categorized | Education & Safety

Public Safety January 4, 2018

Posted on January 4, 2018.

Public SafetyArrests
Dec. 20- 54-year-old Munford male charged with aggravated assault; 26-year-old Munford male charged with failure to appear and theft of property-conduct involving merchandise; 43-year-old Memphis male charged with aggravated assault;
Dec. 21- 26-year-old Millington male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant and reckless driving; 27-year-old Millington male charged with unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell and failure to appear; 24-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated stalking and violation of an order of protection or restraining order;
Dec. 22- 64-year-old Memphis male charged with driving under the influence x 2, criminal trespass and reckless driving;
Dec. 23- 28-year-old Millington male charged with public intoxication; 27-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear;
Dec. 26- 40-year-old Memphis male charged with aggravated assault;

Fire Reports
Emergency Medical Assistance
Dec. 17- 8181 Highway 51 North/130; 3820 Micro Drive;
Dec. 18- 7691 Arapaho Street; 4871 Montgomery Street;
Dec. 19- 5077 Easley Street/127;
Dec. 20- 7942 Church Street; 4963 Buford Avenue; 7842 Highway 51 North;
Dec. 21- 5077 Easley Street; 7830 Highway 51 North; 4937 Ketta Lane; 6231 Kerrville Rosemark Road; 8059 Highway 51 South;
Dec. 23- 8445 Highway 51 North;
Extrication
Dec. 17- Armstrong Field Road and Fite Road;
Smoke Detector
Dec. 23- 5077 Easley Street/303;
Disregarded on
Dec. 17- 3820 Micro Drive;
Medical Assistance
Dec. 17- 8181 Highway 51 North;
Dec. 19- 6718 Chase Road;
Dec. 20- 5108 Brinkley Drive;
Dec. 23- 5006 Bilrae Circle North;
Electrical Wiring
Dec. 19- 8050 West Street;
Assist Invalid
Dec. 18- 8050 West Street;
Dec. 19- 4882 Forbess Lane;
Motor Vehicle Accident
Dec. 19- Navy Road and Rockford Street; 4839 Navy Road;
Dec. 21- Highway 385 and Highway 51 North; Highway 385 and Raleigh-Millington Road;
Dec. 22- 8445 Highway 51 North; Church Street and Veterans Parkway;
Unintentional
Dec. 18- 8235 Highway 51 North;
Commercial Compass
Dec. 19- 8490 Highway 51 North;
DUI Blood Draw
Dec. 21- 4836 Navy Road;
Dec. 22- 7265 Raleigh-Millington Road;
Local Alarm System
Dec. 23- 4641 Shelby Road; 4641 Shelby Road;
Outside Rubbish Fire
Dec. 19- 3680 Summerset/Memphis, TN 38135;
Dec. 21- 6880 Singleton Parkway;

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  