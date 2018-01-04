Top Resolutions for 2018

By David Peel

Studies show that weight loss resolutions only last 19 days, on average. So here is a list of easy resolutions that you can actually complete during the downtime between Christmas and New Year’s:

Label the back of your old photos. Names, years and places if you know them. Your children and grandchildren will not likely even keep them if they are not labeled.

Make a video of your household property and upload to the cloud or email to someone else. We have seen, just recently, wildfires in California, hurricanes in Florida, tornadoes in the Midwest and flooding in Texas. You can easily fill out claim forms by watching the video, pausing it often, while sitting in the apartment or hotel your insurance company rents for your family.

Increase UM coverage. UM stands for Uninsured/Underinsured Motorists coverage. On your car, you should carry at least $100,000.00 of this coverage, and more if you can. It is very cheap compared to what you may receive. It only pays your family or those in your car if they are injured or killed by an unknown, underinsured or uninsured motorist.

Check your credit. You can do this for free, once per year per agency at www.annualcreditreport.com. This will help you spot identity theft, mistakes and any old open accounts you may have forgotten about.

Check your house and land for hazards. Are there rotten tree limbs overhanging your driveway? Are your steps solid, and stair railings tight? Are there holes in your yard? Is there plenty of lighting available at night? If you have cattle, are your fences in good shape without overhanging limbs or unlocked gates?

Do you have life insurance? Many do not. It is common for grief stricken widows to have to work two jobs to pay the funeral off. Is that your plan for your loved ones? You can purchase term insurance.

These may bless you…and they are not nearly as hard as a resolution to lose weight.

Mr. Peel seeks justice for those injured in car accidents, medical malpractice, and nursing homes. He often addresses churches, clubs and groups without charge. Mr. Peel may be reached through PeelLawFirm.com wherein other articles may be accessed.