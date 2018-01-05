SPORTS ALERT: Cougar Basketball teams sweep rival Millington

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Munford 62, Millington 13

It’s clear to see the strength of the Munford Lady Cougars.

The advantage Steve Poindexter’s squad brings to the court each night towers over the competition with Deja Potter, Aliyah Lee and Gabby Crawford. While the trio of post players have been solid throughout the season, the Munford backcourt of players like Mary Richardson, Maiya Reed, Camryn Bruce and Kennisha Mason have been battling injuries and inexperience as the process of establishing a well-rounded team continues.

Friday night in the William Osteen Gymnasium, the Lady Cougars got a glimpse of firing on all cylinders against the rival Millington Lady Trojans. Behind 9 three-pointer from junior Bruce, the Lady Cougars defeated Millington 62-13.

“We’ve talked about this quite a bit,” Poindexter said. “And we’ve talked about how important it is for us to have guards who can spot up and shoot it, to make open shots. Everyone is going to try to pack it in and come up with some kind of plan to keep us from getting the ball inside.

“That’s where we can really hurt you,” he added. “But where we could become really dangerous is with people who could spot up on the perimeter or drive it.”

Bruce’s game-high 29 points balanced out Crawford, Potter and Lee throughout the night. Bruce made the first field goal of the night with a triple.

BOYS BASKETBALL: Munford 54, Millington 47 Overtime

The 2017-18 Munford Cougars are out to prove a season can have more than one turning point.

And the sight for both pivotal moments for the Cougars took place in the William Osteen Gymnasium. In December, Munford made the trip to participate in the William Osteen Christmas Tournament. It was then Cougars Head Coach Ryan Ross lit a fire underneath his players and challenged them to raise up their level of play.

Ross tried to elevate his team after a 54-39 loss Dec. 15 to rival the Millington Trojans. Friday night the Cougars had a chance to avenge that defeat traveling to the William Osteen Gymnasium to play the Trojans.

The contest played out like a traditional Cougars/Trojans thriller with Munford pulling out a 54-47 overtime victory.

“It took a lot of toughness,” Ross said. “And that was toughness we didn’t have earlier on in the season. We didn’t have that toughness to win that game earlier on in the year. This group has kept working. A lot of people have counted them out but we’ve kept working.

“They’ve keep their heads up and came to work every single day,” he added. “Tonight we were tough enough. We’ve won three in a row. We’ve won 4 out of our last 6. We’ve got some real good momentum going into district play Tuesday night.”