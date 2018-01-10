NEWS ALERT: Winter Returns – Stay Prepared

Star Staff Reports



“Winter returns late Thursday through Friday night as rain is predicted to transition into a wintry mix (freezing rain and sleet) and possibly snow,” said Dale Lane, Shelby County Office of Preparedness Director. Driving may become hazardous with limited visibility. “Stay alert! Listen to the forecast and monitor road conditions. Plan to limit travel during this winter weather.”

Monitor the Forecast:

www.weather.gov

 Keep devices charged to receive weather and traffic alerts.

 Download weather apps to mobile devices (ReadyTN or FEMA).

 Have a battery-powered NOAA all- hazards radio. Travel Safety: Do not drive unnecessarily. If you must travel, plan ahead.