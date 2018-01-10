Categorized | Sports

SPORTS ALERT: Introducing the Journal West 10 Media Power 10 Basketball Rankings

Posted on January 10, 2018.

The Journal West 10 Media Power 10 Basketball Rankings
The teams from the coverage area including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County are eligible. Each week throughout 2018 district basketball play see how the poll shakes out. JW10 will rank the Top 5 boys’ varsity teams and Top 5 girls’ varsity teams until Regionals in February. Power 10 Rankings as of January 8.

Two of the Shelby-Metro area's best Tyler Harris of Cordova and Tae'lry Gatlin of Brighton find themselves in an one-on-one situation during last week's game in Memphis.

Girls
1. Arlington
2. Houston
3. Munford
4. Tipton-Rosemark Academy
5. Bolton

Boys
1. Briarcrest
2. Bolton
3. Cordova
4. FACS
5. Tipton-Rosemark Academy

GAMES OF THE WEEK
Games start at 6 p.m.
USJ @ Tipton-Rosemark Academy (Jan. 12)
Bartlett @ Arlington (Jan. 12)
Germantown @ Collierville (Jan. 16)

