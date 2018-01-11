BREAKING NEWS: Millington schools and activities closed Friday

Millington Municipal School announced that schools, the Central Office and all extracurricular activities will be closed/cancelled Friday because of the forecasted inclement weather conditions. A Winter Storm Advisory will begin at midnight with a prediction of sleet, freezing rain and snow.

Winter returns late tonight through Friday night about 6 p.m. as rain is predicted to transition into a wintry mix (freezing rain and sleet) and possibly snow,” said Dale Lane, Shelby County Office of Preparedness Director. Driving may become hazardous with limited visibility. “Stay alert! Listen to the forecast and monitor road conditions. Plan to limit travel during this winter weather.”

Monitor the Forecast:

www.weather.gov

Keep devices charged to receive

weather and traffic alerts.

Download weather apps to mobile

devices (ReadyTN or FEMA).

Have a battery-powered NOAA all-

hazards radio.

Travel Safety: Do not drive unnecessarily. If you must travel, plan ahead.

Ensure vehicles are tuned up. Check

battery, fluids, wipers, heater,

defroster, and tires.

Include an auto “emergency kit” with a cell phone and charger, NOAA radio, bottled water,

nonperishable food, emergency blankets, coat, hat, scarf, mittens, gloves, flashlight, batteries, portable toilet, hygiene items, HELP/OK sign, first-aid kit, windshield scraper, sand or kitty litter, tools, shovel, tow rope, metal whistle, and jumper cables.

Have a full tank of gas.

Allow extra time to reach your destination.

Check TDOT at https://smartway.tn.gov/for detours and traffic conditions.

Use the roads most traveled as they will likely be treated.

Let family know your intended route and expected time of arrival.

Resources: www.weather.gov and www.ready.gov