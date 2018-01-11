BREAKING NEWS: Millington schools and activities closed Friday

Posted on January 11, 2018.
Millington Municipal School announced that schools, the Central Office and all extracurricular activities will be closed/cancelled Friday because of the forecasted inclement weather conditions. A Winter Storm Advisory will begin at midnight with a prediction of sleet, freezing rain and snow.
Winter returns late tonight through Friday night about 6 p.m. as rain is predicted to transition into a wintry mix (freezing rain and sleet) and possibly snow,” said Dale Lane, Shelby County Office of Preparedness Director. Driving may become hazardous with limited visibility. “Stay alert! Listen to the forecast and monitor road conditions. Plan to limit travel during this winter weather.”
Monitor the Forecast:
weather and traffic alerts.
devices (ReadyTN or FEMA).
hazards radio.
Travel Safety: Do not drive unnecessarily. If you must travel, plan ahead.
battery, fluids, wipers, heater,
defroster, and tires.
nonperishable food, emergency blankets, coat, hat, scarf, mittens, gloves, flashlight, batteries, portable toilet, hygiene items, HELP/OK sign, first-aid kit, windshield scraper, sand or kitty litter, tools, shovel, tow rope, metal whistle, and jumper cables.
Resources: www.weather.gov and www.ready.gov
