Calendar of Events January 11, 2018

Jan. 13

The Millington City Beautiful Gardening Series 2018 begins Jan. 13 at 11:30 a.m. with Fred Robertson of Tennessee Blue Bird Society. His topic will be “Blue Birds–Habitats, Habits, Nesting Boxes and More,” at the Millington Public Library located at 4858 Navy Road, in Millington. It is free and open to the public. For more information, call 872-2609.

Jan. 15

The Eighth Annual combined Martin Luther King, Jr. Worship Service between Millington First United Methodist Church and St. James C.M.E. will be held starting at 10 a.m. at FUMC located at 8029 Wilkinsville Road. For more information, call 872-4414.

Jan. 18

The National Active & Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1382 meeting will be held at noon, Thursday, January 18 at IHOP Restaurant, 8484 Wilkinsville Road in Millington. For more information, call Carolyn Cribbis at 413-7123.

Jan. 19

Millington Arts, Recreation and Parks presents Family Skate Night in the Millington Gym located at 4885 Bill Knight Road. There is a cost. The event will be the third Friday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, call Arts, Recreation and Parks at 873-5770 or like them on Facebook at Millington TN – Municipal Government.

Jan. 29

Youth Villages will host a career fair at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Public Library located at 3030 Poplar Ave. on Monday, Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The career fair is Youth Villages’ first off-site hiring event, where applicants will have the opportunity to learn about and apply in person for numerous full- and part-time behavioral youth counselor and BYC assistant positions available at its residential campuses and group homes in Memphis, Bartlett and Arlington. Applicants will start the full application process and if qualified, may be offered an opportunity for an in-person interview at the career fair. Positions include both degreed and non-degreed openings requiring varying levels of experience. All applicants must be able to pass a background check to be employed at Youth Villages.

Potential full-time employees will be offered salary-paying jobs, health and medical benefits, paid and holiday time off, tuition reimbursement, professional growth opportunities, and an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of children and youth of all ages.

To learn more about the Youth Villages career fair, visit www.youthvillages.org/memphis<http://www.youthvillages.org/memphis> or email recruiting@youthvillages.org<mailto:recruiting@youthvillages.org>.



Spring 2018

The Naval Support Activity Mid-South Fleet and Family Support Center in Millington will be hosting a Veteran and Military Spouse Job Fair on March 13, from 9 a.m.-noon at the Naval Support Activity Conference Center, 5700 Attu Street, Millington, TN 38054.

Month of January

*Millington Public Library located 4858 Navy Road is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 872-1585 or visit www.millingtonpubliclibrary.org. Celebrating more than 50 years of library service, the MPL is available for businesses looking for a place to meet or have Job Fairs, the library provides the career coach quarterly. If you would like to plan a job fair, check out the meeting room.

*The American Legion and Auxiliary holds monthly meetings at the Baker Center starting at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. On the first Saturday of the summer months the Auxiliary have been at the Farmers Market informing the community about our projects/programs that help our Veterans. For more information, email kchyde49@gmail.com

*Playhouse 51, Millington’s Community Theater, meets at 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month in the auditorium at Harvell Civic Center, 8077 Wilkinsville Road. Anyone interested in community theatre is welcome to attend. Meetings concern current business before the group and planning sessions for future productions. No experience in theater is required. Volunteers to work in a variety of ways for each of our four productions a year are also always welcome. For more information, look Playhouse up on Facebook, visit the website www.playhouse51.com, call 872-7170, or come to the next meeting Tuesday, October 18, at 7 p.m.

*Join the Greater Millington Gardening Club the second Monday of every month from 6-9 p.m. for seminars, guest speakers and more. The event will be hosted at the Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. It is $10 per year to join. For more information, call 873-5770.

*Join the Millington Quilters Guild every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., except for holidays. The meeting take place at the Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. For more information, call Judi Harper at 835-4707 or e-mail her at 52jharper@rittermail.com

*Soul Out Ministries’ nutritional meal are served every Thursday at the Baker Community Center at 7942 Church Street from noon to 1 p.m. The program is a local non-profit organization, tax deductible. Send all donations to Soul Out Ministries 8153 B Street, Millington, TN 38053/ Carolyn Jenkins Founder and CE). For more information, call Jenkins at 949-1675 or e-mail SouldOUTministries2@gmail.com

*The Exchange Club of Millington meets at Old Timer’s Restaurant in Millington at noon every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. Guest are always welcomed. For more information, call 872-8888.

*The Millington Lions Club meets at Olympic Steakhouse in Millington every second and fourth Tuesday at noon. The Lions Clubs works around the world for visually impaired and hearing impaired. The public is welcome to join the Club members and to make additional inquiries.

*Greater Millington Gardening Club meets the second Monday of every month from 609 p.m. for seminars, guest speakers and more. The event will be hosted at baker Community Center in room No. 6. For more information, call 873-0085.

*The Brian Callies Foundation promotes awareness of child safety from many aspects: personal, vehicle, gun, and fire. We are now compiling our schedule of events for 2017. If you have school carnivals, fairs, any event that has at least 50 children attending, please contact us for free Child ID Cards and other information that we bring. Some events are already scheduled. Our Tennessee Rangers Band is also available for performances. Last year we performed at the Millington Farmers Market, International Goat Days, Rosemark Historic Country Fair, Pink Palace Craft Fair and many events with the Memphis Police Department, over 28 events in six months. You can email at info@briancallies.com or call Cheryl Bone at 901-626-2092.