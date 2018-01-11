Categorized | Business, News

Chamber Connections

Posted on January 11, 2018.

Chamber at Osteen Chamber Trojan 20 Carver FamilyLast month at the William L. Osteen Holiday Basketball Tournament the Trojan 20 along with Beth Hale presented Allison Carver and Family with a memorial to Billy “Rock n Roll” Carver. The Carver Family would like to thank theTrojan 20 and Millington Central High School for this memorial honoring Billy Carver. This season’s tournament was sponsored by Millington Area Chamber of Commerce members Atomic Graphics, Boatwright Pharmacy, Living Water Christian Bookstore, Patriot Bank, Sneed Farms, Inc., State Farm — Jack Leonard and Turf Doctor. The sponsors provided food and drinks each night with the staff of the Chamber serving guest, coaches and officials one evening alongside Millington Central High School Principal Dr. Clint Durley.

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  