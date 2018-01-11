Chamber Connections

Last month at the William L. Osteen Holiday Basketball Tournament the Trojan 20 along with Beth Hale presented Allison Carver and Family with a memorial to Billy “Rock n Roll” Carver. The Carver Family would like to thank theTrojan 20 and Millington Central High School for this memorial honoring Billy Carver. This season’s tournament was sponsored by Millington Area Chamber of Commerce members Atomic Graphics, Boatwright Pharmacy, Living Water Christian Bookstore, Patriot Bank, Sneed Farms, Inc., State Farm — Jack Leonard and Turf Doctor. The sponsors provided food and drinks each night with the staff of the Chamber serving guest, coaches and officials one evening alongside Millington Central High School Principal Dr. Clint Durley.