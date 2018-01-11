Huey’s Employees Feed Memphians in Need on Christmas Day

Star Staff Reports

On Christmas Day, employees of Huey’s Restaurants volunteered their afternoon to spend time helping the homeless in Downtown Memphis.

For the fourth year in a row, a group of employees organized a lunchtime feast at Huey’s Downtown (77 S. Second St.) to feed the homeless, a population that doesn’t always get a hot, home-cooked meal on a holiday. From 11:00am-2:00pm, Huey’s volunteers served up a hot meal consisting of turkey and gravy, homemade dressing, green beans, sweet potatoes, corn and cranberry sauce, and of course cookies. Water, sodas, tea, and hot coffee were also served. There was a steady flow of guests during this time, and over 125 people were fed.

In addition to a hot meal, many guests also received clothing and coats on their way out, thanks to an internal drive hosted by employees at all Huey’s locations. Every single guest walked out of there with something warm to take with them. Sleeping bags were dropped off from a local church to hand out as well.

Joe Clarke (General Manager, Huey’s Downtown), JP Townsend (Assistant Manager, Huey’s Downtown),Terry Gant (Kitchen Manager, Huey’s Midtown), Kathy Neil (Kitchen Prep, Huey’s Midtown) and Prentiss Jones (Floating Kitchen Manager) head up this event every year through organizing the logistics, cooking all the food, recruiting volunteers, and much more.

Many other Huey’s volunteers, along with their family, from various locations donated their time to help serve food and beverages, pass out coats, visit and talk with guests, transport guests to and from Huey’s, and walk the streets to inform guests of the opportunity to dine and celebrate the holiday.

It takes a village to produce such an event. Special thanks to the Huey’s vendors and donors who also helped make this event happen: US Foods, Sysco, Palazola Produce, and Earthgrains.

