McLean takes helm as Executive Director of the Millington Family YMCA

Star Staff Reports

The Millington Family Y is excited to announce that Lizzie McLean has been selected as the new Executive Director of the Millington Family Y.

Previous Executive Director, Justin Inskeep has been appointed to Vice President of Operations and will continue to serve the YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South.

McLean has been a cause-driven leader in the Y movement for several years and has worked at the Schilling Farms Y as the Wellness Director, and prior to being appointed as the Millington Executive Director she was the Senior Program Director at the Church Health Y where she was instrumental in opening the newest branch in the YMCA of the Mid-South Association.

Founded in 1855, the YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South is a fully inclusive non-profit organization that serves about 170,000 Mid-Southerners each year through 11 full-service branches that offer aquatics, wellness, teen leadership, at-risk youth and senior programs. The branches also offer afterschool care and sports leagues. Fee assistance is available for those who qualify, and no one is denied participation due to the inability to pay. The YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South is a member agency of the United Way of the Mid-South.

McLean grew up in Munford, graduating from Munford High School and is excited to return to her community and take the leadership role of the Millington Y and serve the community Millington and the surrounding service areas. McLean’s first official day was Jan. 1.

Some might remember McLean as an All-State standout for the Munford Lady Cougars in volleyball helping the team reach its first State Tournament in 2007. She earned a scholarship to Christian Brothers University starring for the Lady Bucs.