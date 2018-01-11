A New Football League?

By David Peel

The NFL had a pretty rough 2017.

Between anthem protests by players kneeling, terrible calls, and bad matchups, Roger Goodell’s league has seen plunging attendance.

Could the rival XFL make a comeback? It just might, and Memphis might get a team. If there is a new league, here are some of the new rules I would like to have considered:

1) Referees must attend press conferences following games to defend their calls and challenges.

2) Viewers can tweet a challenge to bad calls as well, with a remote black flag that drops if enough trends, and coaches can challenge any call on an unlimited basis.

3) The ball and first down markers will all have GPS so spotting and forward progress is precise. The “chain gang” gets fired.

4) If it looks like a catch, it is a catch. No more 20 minute explanations. The tie goes to the runner in baseball, and in my world, a close call in football should go to the receiver. And, like college, one foot in is a catch.

5) A jump ball rather than a coin toss, starts the game.

6) On kickoffs, no more fair catches. And Kickoff from the 15-yard line.

7) No more field goals. Go for 2 every dang time. And, if you want to go for 4, try from the 40.

8) No punting if you are past mid field. Pinning teams back at the 1 yard line is boring and leads to boring plays.

9) Offensive motions, pre-snap movements and eligible receivers should be much less restrictive.

10) Viewers can pick from many local broadcasters to call the game, or none at all, just like live.

11) Viewers can choose camera angles and which players to follow on camera.

12) Halftime shows are mostly shown. Not four ex-athletes talking for a half hour. Split screens where needed.

13) Overtime is more like college, each get possessions until one is not matched.

14) No fines for celebrations, but still no taunting. Heck, how about prizes for the best ones?

15) All players and coaches are wired for sound. Viewers can listen in

16) Referees are mic’d up too.

17) Season is June 1 – August 16; 12 teams to start, 4 team play off; First cities I might suggest in include: Law Vegas, Memphis, San Antonio, St. Louis, San Diego, Raleigh/Durham, Birmingham, Oklahoma City, Orlando, Sacramento, Portland, Columbus, Salt Lake City, San Jose.

What do you want in a new league?

Peel seeks justice for those injured in car accidents, medical malpractice, and nursing homes. He often addresses churches, clubs and groups without charge. Peel may be reached through PeelLawFirm.com wherein other articles may be accessed.