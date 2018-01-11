Public Safety January 11, 2018

Categorized | Education & Safety

Dec. 27- 34-year-old Millington female charged with theft of property-conduct involving merchandise; 66-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault;
Dec. 29- 19-year-old Memphis female charged with theft of property $500 or less; 23-year-old Millington male charged with theft of property $500 or more, evading arrest, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search, theft of property $500 or less and failure to Appear; 55-year-old Millington male charged with public intoxication and criminal trespass; 29-year-old Memphis male charged aggravated burglary;
Dec. 30- 37-year-old Memphis male charged with public intoxication;
Dec. 31- 36-year-old Millington male charged with possession of handgun while under influence, driving under the influence of intoxicant and speed limit violation;
Jan. 1- 18-year-old Drummonds male charged with simple possession or casual exchange, assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest; 30-year-old Munford male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant and reckless driving;
Jan. 2- 37-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear, driving while license suspended/cancalled/revoked and improper display of motor vehicle tags; 21-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault and vandalism $500 or Less; 52-year-old Memphis female charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise and criminal trespass; 25-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear; 29-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear;

Fire Reports
Emergency Medical Assistance
Dec. 24- 5077 Easley Street/123;
Dec. 25- 4884 Holly Lane;
Dec. 26- 4484 Bon Homme Richard Drive; 8188 Highway 51 North; 8123 Hill Street;
Dec. 27- 5147 Easley Street;
Dec. 29- 4923 Navy Road/3; 6983 Juana Drive; 7950 Memphis Avenue; 4662 Cedar Hills Drive;
Dec. 30- 7011 Cades Brook Drive; 4961 Buford Ave; 4542 Bill Knight Avenue;
Grass Fire
Dec. 27- 9604 Highway 51 North;
Cooking Fire
Dec. 29- 5077 Easley Street/125
Smoke Detector
Dec. 29- 5077 Easley Street/125
Disregarded
Dec. 24- 4268 Mary Lynn Drive;
Dec. 27- 4990 Navy Road; 4140 Laurel Trace;
Dec. 29- 8445 Highway 51 North; Highway 51 North & Highway 385;
Medical Assistance
Dec. 24- 5077 Easley Street/321;
Dec. 25- 4268 Mary Lynn Drive;
Dec. 27- 7960 Harrold Street; 8445 Highway 51 North; 8454 Highway 51 North;
Dec. 30- 5079 Brinkley Drive;
Excessive Heat
Dec. 25- 7084 Vincent Cove;
Building Fire
Dec. 28- 6374 Woodgreen Drive;
Assist Invalid
Dec. 29- 7011 Cades Brook Drive;

