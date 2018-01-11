SPORTS ALERT: Book of Eli next chapters will be written in Jonesboro

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Brighton Cardinal Eli Davis has been authoring pages in his baseball life since the age of 4.

Now the senior has transformed from a Dixie Youth League player to one of the latest signees of Tommy Raffo at Arkansas State University. This morning in the Brighton High School Gymnasium, Davis was joined by his parents Carol and HT Davis, sister Caroline for his signing ceremony. Also present for the event were his teammates, family members, and various coaches from his years of playing including Brighton Skipper Michael Wickersham.

“They’re not only getting a great baseball player,” Coach Wick said. “But they’re also getting a great kid. They’re getting a great athlete. They’re getting a great family. He’s the epitome of what it is to be a great student/athlete and what it is to be humble.”

Wickersham and other who have watched Eli play over the years said his humbleness is impressive because he is concerned a five-tool player.

Five-tool is defined as the ideal position player (non-pitcher), an athletic player who excels at hitting for average, hitting for power, baserunning skills with speed, throwing ability and fielding skills.

Davis is near 100 stolen bases for his high school career. He is the centerfielder on the days his not on the mound. All those attributes made the Red Wolves staff come to several Brighton games to watch Davis in action.

Raffo and the Red Wolves will welcome Davis to Jonesboro this fall to play in the Sun Belt Conference. Raffo was named head coach of Arkansas State almost 10 years ago. He has won more than 250 games at ASU.