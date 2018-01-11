Subtractions and Additions: A look back at some of the 2017 changes in Millington

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The year 2017 brought several additions to Millington.

And even a few subtractions in Flag City will hopefully lead to more gains. While Highway 51 saw a boom in businesses coming to town, most through the Shoppes of Millington Farms, parts of Downtown Millington saw the demolition of old buildings.

First some of the additions that came to Millington throughout 2017 were Hardee’s, Zaxby’s, Rue 21, Five Below, Ross, Huey’s, Sprint, Dunham’s Sports, Rack Room Shoes, Petco, Fast Pace and Planet Fitness.

While those businesses were getting established along Highway 51, the members of the Millington Board of Mayor and Alderman were busy in the chambers of City Hall planning for more future growth in the historic districts of the city.

Last February, the Board addressed some of the visual issues throughout the city having work done at the Church Street and Navy Road intersection. City Finance Director John Trusty said the city was able to increase its appropriation to repave the Baker Community Center parking lot. He expected the gravel, paving and restriping to cost approximately $21,000.

The intersection was worked on along with new traffic light poles at Navy Road and Highway 51.

The next month in March 2017, the Millington Board of Mayor and Aldermen adopted a resolution authorizing the city to purchase and demolish a combination of buildings on South Street.

Board members took the action during their March 13, 2017 regular monthly meeting on a motion offered by Alderman Bethany Huffman and seconded by Alderman Don Lowry. The motion was passed by a 6-1 vote.

The resolution stated that the city is working to improve “community livability” by the elimination of “blight, under-maintained and unsightly structures,” as well as requiring properties and grounds to be in compliance with the Municipal Code.

Two individuals who own all but one building in a section south of Navy Road between Church and C streets have agreed to sell their properties to the city, and the other property owner supports clearing and improving the area.

The city purchased the property at 5025 South St. from Tom Hall for $110,000 and at 5034 South St. from Dorothy Pitts for $70,000. The resolution authorized City Manager Ed Haley to demolish all buildings on those two parcels.