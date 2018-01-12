COMMUNITY EVENT: St. Mark’s MLK event moves onto campus this year

Star Staff Reports

The 11th Annual Dr. MLK Community Celebration hosted by St. Mark Baptist Church will be held this Monday on MLK Day.

This year’s event will be held at the church located at 3220 Wilkinsville Road in Drummonds. In year’s past the dedication to Dr. King and those who follow in the motto of his dream was held in Millington at the George Harvell Civic Center.

After a year off, the event returns at St. Mark with Pastor E. Allen Redwell Jr. serving as host along with the members of the church. This year’s guest speaker will be Pastor Earle J. Fisher of Abyssinian Baptist Church in Memphis.

The honored community activists this year will be Charolette T. Smith, Michael Scrubbs and Pastor Fred Bailey. Residents of Millington, South Tipton and across the Mid-South are invited to come out to celebrate MLK Day and honor these guests starting at 11 a.m.

For more information, call (901) 835-3177.