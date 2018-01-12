NEWS ALERT: Winter Storm hits Millington

Star Staff Reports

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Shelby County. Sleet and snow are creating hazardous driving conditions.

“We are staying in close contact with the National Weather Service and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. Public works crews are giving priority to bridges, overpasses and main traffic routes. Motorists need to use extreme caution,” said Dale Lane, Director of the Shelby County Office of Preparedness.

Here are some winter weather tips from the Shelby County Office of Preparedness:

Check emergency kits. Ensure emergency kits for the home, work, and vehicle are stocked with adequate supplies.

Winterize your vehicle. Have an ice scraper handy and check the battery, heater, defroster, lights, tires, brakes, antifreeze levels and wiper blades.

Minimize travel. Use roads most traveled. Let others know your intended route and estimated time of arrival.

Dress for winter. Keep dry. Wear light layers under a heavy coat. Also wear socks, boots, a hat, scarf and gloves.

Winterize your home. Wrap exposed pipes, open cabinet doors and allow faucets to drip. Do not operate space heaters unless you are in the room with them. Keep heaters at least three (3) feet from flammable objects. Have alternative heating sources (fireplace or propane heater). Should the power go out, don’t use a generator indoors. Have an ABC fire extinguisher, a smoke detector, and carbon monoxide detector in your home.

Look After Others and Pets. Check on neighbors, seniors and those who live alone. Also bring pets inside.

For more information about winter preparedness, visit the Shelby County Office of Preparedness websitewww.staysafeshelby.us<http://www.staysafeshelby.us> or call (901) 222-6700.