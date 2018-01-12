Obituary January 12, 2018

Karl Russell Cornelius, of Millington, TN, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 4th, 2018, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 56-years-old. Born in Rolla, Missouri, on May 13th, 1961, he was the third of four children to Jack Cornelius and Emma Lee “Joyce” Cornelius. Karl graduated from Rolla High School in 1980 and went on to University of Missouri – Rolla to pursue his education in Chemical Engineering before being called away to complete his diploma at Rhema Bible College in 1984. After graduating, he met and married Lora McCoy on March 30th, 1985, in Knoxville, TN. They had two children, Jackie Lee and Jessica who were born in 1989 and 1991, respectively. Karl spent his life working in international and national sales, where he loved the joy he found in developing and maintaining what now seems like countless friendships across the globe throughout a career that spanned over thirty years. A follower of Jesus Christ, he spent his time encouraging those around him and was well known for his spunky, loving, mischievous, and larger than life personality. He is survived by his wife Lora; his children Jackie Lee and Jessica; his sisters Cheri Bates and twin Karla Benson; his brother Brad Cornelius; nieces and nephews whom he adored; and his dog Brewster. A memorial will be held Sunday, January 14th, from 1:30 to 3:30 at Hope Presbyterian Church’s Chapel in Cordova, TN. There will be a light reception to follow at a family friend’s home with details to be announced.