BREAKING NEWS: Millington schools closed tomorrow because of snow

Posted on January 15, 2018.

Star Staff Reports

Millington Schools logoSnow is currently falling over the Memphis area prompting Millington Municipal Schools to cancel schools, central office activities and all extracurricular activities for Jan. 16.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Shelby County.  Snow is predicted to be in the Shelby County area by 9 o’clock this evening with two inches by morning.

“Shelby County is monitoring weather conditions throughout the night and staying in contact with the National Weather Service and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.   Motorists need to use extreme caution on their morning commute,” said Dale Lane, Director of the Shelby County Office of Preparedness.

Public works crews will be treating roads with brine before snow moves into the area.  After the snow arrives, salt and sand trucks will be giving priority to overpasses, bridges and main routes.

