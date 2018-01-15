Round Two: Winter Storm Warning for tonight

Star Staff Reports

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Shelby County. Snow is predicted to be in the Shelby County area by 9 o’clock this evening with two inches by morning.

“Our staff will be monitoring weather conditions throughout the night and staying in contact with the National Weather Service and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. Motorists need to use extreme caution on their morning commute,” said Dale Lane, Director of the Shelby County Office of Preparedness.

Public works crews will be treating roads with brine before snow moves into the area. After the snow arrives, salt and sand trucks will be giving priority to overpasses, bridges and main routes.

Here are some winter weather tips from the Shelby County Office of Preparedness:

Check emergency kits. Ensure emergency kits for the home, work, and vehicle are stocked with adequate supplies.

Winterize your vehicle. Have an ice scraper handy and check the battery, heater, defroster, lights, tires, brakes, antifreeze levels and wiper blades.

Public transportation. Memphis Area Transit Authority buses may be delayed due to weather conditions. Check Facebook and Twitter social media platforms or call (901) 274-MATA (6282). Air travelers need to contact the airlines for the latest information about flight delays.

Minimize travel. Use roads most traveled. Let others know your intended route and estimated time of arrival.

Dress for winter. Keep dry. Wear light layers under a heavy coat. Also wear socks, boots, a hat, scarf and gloves.

Winterize your home. Wrap exposed pipes, open cabinet doors and allow faucets to drip. Do not operate space heaters unless you are in the room with them. Keep heaters at least three (3) feet from flammable objects. Have alternative heating sources (fireplace or propane heater). Should the power go out, don’t use a generator indoors. Have an ABC fire extinguisher, a smoke detector, and carbon monoxide detector in your home.

Look after others and pets. Check on neighbors, seniors and those who live alone. Also bring pets inside.

For more information about winter preparedness, please visit the Shelby County Office of Preparedness website www.staysafeshelby.us or call (901) 222-6700.