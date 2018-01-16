Hazardous Road Conditions and Dangerously Cold Wind Chill Temperatures in Shelby County  

Star Staff Reports

Snow covers roads throughout Shelby County this morning. Motorists should use extreme caution, especially on bridges and overpasses. “The wind chill temperatures could also lead to frostbite and hypothermia,” said Dale Lane, Director of the Shelby County Office of Preparedness. “Now is the time to check on neighbors, seniors and those who live alone,” added Director Lane.

Warming Center

The Memphis Office of Emergency Management is operating a warming center at the Benjamin Hooks Main Library at 3030 Poplar. Hours are from 9 p.m. through 8 a.m. Call (901) 636-2525 for transportation.

Public Transportation

Memphis International Airport is open. Travelers should contact the airlines directly for flight delays.

Memphis Area Transit Authority buses may be delayed. Check Facebook and Twitter social media platforms or call (901) 274-MATA (6282).

Winter Weather Tips

· Emergency kits. Check supplies for the home, vehicle and work station.

· Winterize your vehicle. Have an ice scraper handy and check the battery, heater, defroster, lights, tires, brakes, antifreeze levels and wiper blades. Keep the gas tank filled.

· Minimize travel. Use roads most traveled. Let others know your intended route and estimated time of arrival.

· Dress for winter. Keep dry. Wear light layers under a heavy coat. Also wear socks, boots, a hat, scarf and gloves.

· Winterize your home. Wrap exposed pipes, open cabinet doors and allow faucets to drip. Do not operate space heaters unless you are in the room with them. Keep heaters at least three (3) feet from flammable objects. Have alternative heating sources (fireplace or propane heater). Should the power go out, don’t use a generator indoors. Have an ABC fire extinguisher, smoke detector, and carbon monoxide detector in your home.

· Pets. Bring them inside.

For more information about winter preparedness, please visit the Shelby County Office of Preparedness website www.staysafeshelby.us or call (901) 222-6700.