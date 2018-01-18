2018 MIR Season Schedule Released

Star Staff Reports

Memphis International Raceway announced its 2018 season schedule today with more than 100 days of racing events on its drag strip, oval track and road course.

The drag strip will host several major events including the 32nd Annual Super Chevy Show, International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) Summit Sportsman Spectacular on Sept. 28-30, the IHRA Summit Team Finals on Oct. 4-7 and the IHRA Summit SuperSeries World Finals, the most prestigious bracket racing championship in drag racing, on Oct. 18-21.

For the second straight year, NASCAR will return to the 3/4-mile oval track with the NASCAR K&N Memphis 150, presented by AutoZone. The K&N Pro East Series has been a launching pad for many of today’s top Monster Cup Series stars including Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Austin Dillon and defending series champion, Martin Truex Jr.

Other MIR events include the Second Annual Camaro F-Body Nationals, popular programs like the IHRA SuperSeries, the Rockin’ Radial Series and the 10th annual Great American Bracket Race. Fans can experience the thrill of going around an actual NASCAR track in a stock car with both driving and ride-along programs with the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience.

To see the entire schedule, visit http://www.racemir.com/news/press-releases/item/791-2018-season-schedule-released