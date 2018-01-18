Jonathan L. Matthews, 7, takes a moment to read the St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church 11th Annual Dr. MLK Community Celebration program Monday afternoon in his father’s arms. This year’s event was held at the church located at 3220 Wilkinsville Road in Drummonds. In year’s past the dedication to the late Dr. King on MLK Day was held at the Millington Civic Center. The 2018 celebration was moved just over the Tipton County line to packed house. After a year off, the event returned under the guidance of Pastor E. Allen Redwell Jr. and event chairperson Charlotte Fields. This year’s guest speaker was Pastor Earle J. Fisher of Abyssinian Baptist Church in Memphis. The honored community activists this year were Charolette T. Smith, Michael Scrubbs and Pastor Fred Bailey. For more information, call (901) 835-3177.