Categorized | Community, News

Next Gen

Posted on January 18, 2018.

2018 St. Mark MLK Day picJonathan L. Matthews, 7, takes a moment to read the St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church 11th Annual Dr. MLK Community Celebration program Monday afternoon in his father’s arms. This year’s event was held at the church located at 3220 Wilkinsville Road in Drummonds. In year’s past the dedication to the late Dr. King on MLK Day was held at the Millington Civic Center. The 2018 celebration was moved just over the Tipton County line to packed house. After a year off, the event returned under the guidance of Pastor E. Allen Redwell Jr. and event chairperson Charlotte Fields. This year’s guest speaker was Pastor Earle J. Fisher of Abyssinian Baptist Church in Memphis. The honored community activists this year were Charolette T. Smith, Michael Scrubbs and Pastor Fred Bailey. For more information, call (901) 835-3177.

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  