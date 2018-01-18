PUBLIC NOTICE

SHELBY COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING

FY 2017 CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL PERFORMACE REPORT

AND AMENDMENT OF CITIZEN PARTICIPATION PLAN

Shelby County Department of Housing (SCDH) is preparing its Consolidated Annual Performance Report (CAPER) for the program year that began July 1, 2016 and ended June 30, 2017. The CAPER is required by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) to describe CDBG and HOME activities undertaken by SCDH to address housing and community development needs, especially in low- and moderate-income areas of Shelby County, outside the City of Memphis. SCDH is also proposing to amend its Citizen Participation Plan required at 24 CFR 91.105 Citizen participation plan for local governments.

SCDH utilized approximately $821,534 in Community Development Block Grant funds and $82,947 in HOME funds for the following activities: low-to-moderate income housing rehabilitation and minor home repair; infrastructure/community development improvements to benefit low-to-moderate communities within the Urban County; fair housing activities; administrative expenses; and program delivery costs.

The CAPER will be available for public review from Friday, September 8, 2017 through Monday, September 25, 2017 and the proposed Citizen Participation Plan will be available for review from Friday, September 8, 2017 through Monday, October 9, 2017 at the office of SCDH (1075 Mullins Station Rd., Memphis, TN 38134), the Arlington Public Library, the Collierville Public Library, the Germanton Public Library, the Millington Public Library, and the following branches of the Memphis & Shelby County Public Library: Benjamin L. Hooks and Bartlett. The CAPER and the proposed Citizen Participation Plan may also be reviewed on the Shelby County website: www.shelbycountytn.gov To gain access to the documents, click on the Housing link under Departments and then click on the “Community Development Block Grant”.

To solicit comments on the CAPER and the proposed Citizen Participation Plan, SCDH will host a public hearing on Monday, September 25, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. at the Shelby County East Complex, Peggy Edmiston Administration Building, Room W-263, 1075 Mullins Station Road, Memphis, TN 38134. Attendees should enter the building through SCDH’s entrance (the door in the center wing on the west side of the complex). Additionally, written comments or suggestions will be accepted through 4:30 p.m. September 25, 2017 and should be directed to Ms. Sydney McGhee at Shelby County Department of Housing, 1075 Mullins Station Road, Memphis, TN 38134. SCDH will respond to all written comments within 15 working days of receipt. For questions concerning the public hearing, CAPER or proposed Citizen Participation Plan, please contact the Department of Housing at 901-222-7600 or TTY at 901- 222-2300.

Those with special needs that plan to attend the public hearing are encouraged to contact SCDH at (901) 222-7600 or TTY at 901- 222-2300 by 4:30 p.m. Thursday September 21, 2017 and we will work to accommodate you.

Para mas información en Español, por favor llame al 901-222-2088.

The Shelby County Department of Housing does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or provision of services. Equal opportunity/equal access provider.

Mark H. Luttrell, Jr.

Shelby County Mayor

Attest:

Scott Walkup, Administrator

Department of Housing|

