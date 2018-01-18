Public Safety January 18, 2018

Arrests

Jan. 3- 35-year-old Millington male charged with theft of property $500 or less; 42-year-old Millington female charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell; 23-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear; 28-year-old Potosi, Mo., male charged with domestic assault;

Jan. 4- 37-year-old Memphis male charged with public intoxication; 23-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property $500 or more;

Jan. 6- 33-year-old Drummonds female charged with failure to appear; 35-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear;

Jan. 7- 33-year-old Grand Rapids, Mich., female charged with driving while license cancelled, suspended, or revoked – out of state driver’s license and speed limit violation; 26-year-old Millington male charged with two counts failure to appear; 58-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 54-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear;

Jan. 8- 27-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 32-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear; 46-year-old Eads male charged with theft to property $500 or less;

Jan. 9- 23-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property $500 or more; 40-year-old Drummonds male charged theft of property $500 or less; 55-year-old Millington male charged with violations, penalty, venue, providing records for prosecution; 30-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated rape and aggravated sexual battery; 27-year-old Brighton female charged with failure to appear;

City Court Reports

January 9, 2018

Fines

Barbara A. Canady of 201 North Rae in Munford charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; charged with violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Timothy L. Cash of 959 Leon Place in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost; charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Maurice D. Christopher of 9060 Osborntown in Arlington charged with driving left of center of roadway, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Danny D. Dunn of 7775 Captain Road in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and charged with texting while driving, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Patrivia D. Franklin of 227 Iron Ivy Lane in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; charged with fail to yield emergency wehicle, guilty plea $5500 fine plus cost; and speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Larry L. Green of 3968 Bishops Bridge Road in Memphis charged with failure to appear, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; charged with impropr display license plate, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Ashley R. Hall of 2535 Woodcliff Drive in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

LaTasha M. Kelly of 5094 Chantilly Drive in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost; charged with speeding, guilty plea city charged with $50 fine plus cost;

Jacob Q. McLaughlin of 4154 Pecan Mill Lane in Memphis charged with license to be carried and exhibited, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; charged with failure to yield to emergency vehicle, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost;

Othal Bill Ramsey III of 7696 Arapaho in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Ebonique L. Robbins of 4373 Zachary Street in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Fransqua A. Smith of 5308 Plover Drive in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost and charged with disregarded stop sign, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Cathleen Sullivan-Tanner of 4555 Northwood Hills Drive in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost and charged with criminal trespass, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Desiree K. Brown of 2203 Applemill Drive in Cordova charged with petition to revoke probation, guilty plea 60 days jail, 10 days credit;

Anthony C. Burns of 54 Navy Drive in Atoka charged with DUI-third offense, guilty plea $2,000 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 7/29 suspended, Report 11 months probation, 29 days credit revoke;

William Holloway of 345 College Street in Munford charged with driving under the influence, DUI first offense $750 fine and cost, 11/29 jail 11/27 suspended 11/27 probation, 1 credit time served attend alcohol safety school revoked license one yar, MADD lecture, Interlock required;

Sherman C. Miles of 5082 Brinkley Street in Millington charged with criminal trespass, guilty plea 30 days, 12 days credit;

James E. Rush of 3950 Cornell Street in Memphis charged with DUI-second offense, guilty plea $1,000 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/10 probation 19 days credit, revoke driver’s license two years;

Randy Wilborn of 5375 Maiden Grass Drive in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost and charged with improper display license plate, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Chelsea D. Anderson of 4509 Forrestal Drive in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, driving while license suspended and speeding, bench warrant $500;

Ihsan Sincere Asante of 1447 Wells Station No. 13 in Memphis, charged with aggravated assault;

Joshua C. Berryhill of 4308 Bennettwood in Millington charged with domestic assault;

James L. Dumas of 6377 Kinston Park Drive in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended and speeding;

Lynn April Gish of Millington charged with criminal trespass;

Aaron K. Neal of 4478 Bon Homme Richard in Millington charged with petiton to revoke probation;

Clifford E. Shilling of 4597 Talley Road in Millington charged with domestic assault;

Randy R. Stanfill of 1652 Pryor Road in Drummonds charged with theft of property under $1,000 and vandalism under $1,000;

Adrian S. Stephens of 5995 W. Wagon Hill Road in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000, evading arrest and resisting official detention;

Jennifer Marie Tadeo of 1025 Dickinson Street Southeast of Grand Rapids, Mich., charged with driving on suspended license (out of state) and charged with speeding, bench warrant $2,500 bond;

Mario C. Thompson of 8600 Wells Ext. in Millington charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of controlled substance with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Peggy R. Volpicelli of 2985 Rast Road in Millington charged with driving while license suspended and charged with improper lights-general, bench warrant $500 bond;