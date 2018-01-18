TRA names new Head of School

Star Staff Reports

Tipton-Rosemark Academy Meet and Greet with Stephen Steiner, new Head of School, will be held Wednesday Jan. 24 from 5:30 to 7:30. Remarks will be made at 6 p.m. in the TRA Performing Arts Center located at 8696 Rosemark Road in Millington.

The Board of Directors of TRA announced Steiner as the incoming Head of School effective July 1. The school is asking the community and stakeholders to come out for an opportunity to introduce the new school leader. Steiner will be joined by his wife Ginger for the event.

For more information, call 829-6536.