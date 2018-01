The snowy weather cancelled games in Millington and South Tipton County last week. The Millington Trojans, Brighton Cardinals and Munford Cougars had to reschedule games. Here is a look at the adjusted agenda for the teams.

Basketball

Brighton @ Munford Feb. 5

Haywood @ Millington Jan. 29

Covington @ Millington Feb. 3

Millington’s Winterfest Festivities will be held Feb. 9

Wrestling

Millington @ Germantown Jan. 24